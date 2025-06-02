This Delightful adidas Sneaker Is a Samba if It Were From the Islands

adidas took a trip to the islands and came back with a new (old) post-Samba sneaker. The model's name, you ask? The adidas Trinidad and Tobago.

The adidas Trinidad and Tobago sneaker originally debuted as part of the brand's "Island Series" in the 1980s. The sneaker's last major appearance was around 2015, when adidas brought back the collection, which also included the Tahiti, Jamaica, Samoa, Hawaii, and Cancun models.

The adidas Trinidad sneaker looked great then, and just as good now. Aside from a few minor updates, the model hasn't changed much since we last saw it.

adidas has fully restored the shoe's classic orange and black color scheme. Underneath, the adidas Trinidad sneaker again features creamy suede throughout its uppers, including the traditional jagged-edged Three Stripes.

The Trinidad is almost like the Tobacco or Samba if it were from the islands, offering the same slimmed-out look with flat soles and smooth uppers. If the Trinidad sneaker follows in the same footsteps, it could be smokin' hot like the Tobacco, too (translation: it might become the brand's next quiet hit).

The adidas Trinidad and Tobago sneakers are expected to drop very soon at size?. So be on the lookout for vibrant steppers that could land any day now.

