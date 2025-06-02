Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

This Delightful adidas Sneaker Is a Samba if It Were From the Islands

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas took a trip to the islands and came back with a new (old) post-Samba sneaker. The model's name, you ask? The adidas Trinidad and Tobago.

The adidas Trinidad and Tobago sneaker originally debuted as part of the brand's "Island Series" in the 1980s. The sneaker's last major appearance was around 2015, when adidas brought back the collection, which also included the Tahiti, Jamaica, Samoa, Hawaii, and Cancun models.

Shop adidas
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The adidas Trinidad sneaker looked great then, and just as good now. Aside from a few minor updates, the model hasn't changed much since we last saw it.

adidas has fully restored the shoe's classic orange and black color scheme. Underneath, the adidas Trinidad sneaker again features creamy suede throughout its uppers, including the traditional jagged-edged Three Stripes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Trinidad is almost like the Tobacco or Samba if it were from the islands, offering the same slimmed-out look with flat soles and smooth uppers. If the Trinidad sneaker follows in the same footsteps, it could be smokin' hot like the Tobacco, too (translation: it might become the brand's next quiet hit).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The adidas Trinidad and Tobago sneakers are expected to drop very soon at size?. So be on the lookout for vibrant steppers that could land any day now.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasBW Army Lux
$165.00
Available in:
39 1/34040 2/3
adidas x Wales BonnerThree Stripes Sock
$90.00
Available in:
SML
adidasSamba OG W
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Deconstructed adidas Samba So Undeniably Clean That It’s Collapsible
  • Deconstructed & Raw-Edged, adidas’ Samba-Flavored Sneaker Is Extra “Spezial”
  • Minecraft's Samba-Coded adidas Shoe Goes Incredibly Hard (& Pixel)
  • The Other Super-Flat adidas Sneaker Goes Tiffany Blue
  • An adidas Samba Sneaker Dressy Enough for a Black-Tie Event
What To Read Next
  • Square-Toed Converse?!
  • Nike's Ultra-Classic Basketball Sneaker Can Shred Now
  • The $1,400 Richard Mille Book That's Basically the Richard Mille of Books
  • Flat Sneakers Like Chanel Handbags
  • This Delightful adidas Sneaker Is a Samba if It Were From the Islands
  • Fashion's Finest Works Are Coming From... a Van Gogh Museum?
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now