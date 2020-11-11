Shop Ultraboost, Pharrell Collabs & More at Half Price Here

While most of our shopping content resides stateside, we do try to extend our reach across the pond, too. We know it must be frustrating, seeing all the sale gems we’re picking out for American audiences, but now’s your time, UK. With up to 50 percent off almost 2000 items across accessories, apparel, and footwear, adidas is flying the discount flag for Britain right now.

Even a quick scroll of the enormous sale will show that you can viably set yourself up for the rest of the year in terms of exercise gear, classic staples, and a good foundational footwear rotation, too. From Ultraboost to Pharrell collaborations, and even winter-ready insulated down jackets, it’s worth acting quickly while stocks last.

The details

What: Up to 50 percent discount When: For a limited time Code: No code, just click here to shop the sale

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.