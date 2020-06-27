Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Kanye West Just Surprise Dropped the YEEZY Foam Runner

Written by Fabian Gorsler

Brand: adidas

Model: YEEZY Foam Runner

Key Features: The futuristic yet simplistic design is a slip-on crafted from one solid piece of a unique new YEEZY material – a blend of harvested algae and EVA materials. The aerodynamic silhouette features holes and ridges throughout and is rendered in a white or "Ararat" colorway.

Release Date: Available now

Price: $75

Buy: adidas.com/YEEZY, YEEZY SUPPLY, and select retailers

Editor’s Notes: Teased for month's Kanye West surprised fans last night when he dropped the popular YEEZY slip-ons as part of his #WESTDAYEVER rollout. Upon its release – as with most YEEZY releases – the shoe immediately sold out.

Initially fans were placed into a virtual “waiting room” on the YEEZY Supply site. Following a short wait, early shoppers were treated to a full-size run of what now stands as the most affordable YEEZY release yet.

The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner was first teased in September 2019, before A$AP Ferg unveiled a new all-red colorway in March. Then, in an I-D interview with Pharrell Williams, Kanye confirmed that the Foam Runner would be released in June.

Speaking to Pharrell, ’Ye said: “[We’re] sitting here in Wyoming figuring out how to do manufacturing during COVID. The Foam Runners we’re coming out with in June are our first American manufactured items and we gotta figure out how to do localised manufacturing.”

When the adidas YEEZY Foam Runner was initially teased, it was dragged on Twitter for looking like something Crocs would make, though there were several users who were intrigued by the rubber slipper.

Most of Kanye’s sneaker designs go through the same life cycle of ridicule upon unveiling, before hype begins to build and, ultimately, those that miss out on release day are left feeling salty.

While the Foam Runner is no longer available for retail, stay tuned for a potential restock.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.

