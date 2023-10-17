Sign up to never miss a drop
The Air Jordan 3 Kicks off 2024 With a Clean “White/Navy” Slate

Words By Morgan Smith

2024 is starting off with a bang, and I'm not talking about the fireworks on New Years Eve. Instead, the Air Jordan 3 "White/Navy" is expected to kick off the year with its anticipated release.

Reportedly dropping on January 13, 2024, the "White/Navy" Jordan 3 emerges as an uber-clean take on the classic model for the whole fam (yes, the shoes will see full family-size run).

Following murmurs and even a few mockups, first looks at the Air Jordan 3 "White/Navy" finally surfaced. In these early previews, the Air Jordan 3 presents textured white leather uppers, complemented by Midnight Navy and Cement Grey accents.

And we can't forget the traditional greyed elephant print on the heel, making for a classic finish to the forthcoming Jordan 3.

The Air Jordan 3 "White/Navy" is an effortless take sure to attract sneakerheads and maybe even Cowboys fans alike (the sneakers literally boast the NFL team's colors).

We're barely through Jordan's Holiday 2023 releases, but it's hard not to look ahead to 2024 — the new year is pretty stacked with fire drops.

So far, on the 2024 release calendar, we have the long-awaited Reimagined Bred 4s, J Balvin's next Jordan 3 collab, Sail Jordan 4s, and, of course the White/Navy 3s. And that's only a few of the buzziest launches.

