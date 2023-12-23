Jordan's Spring 2024 Lineup Has Sprung

Another day, another Jordan Brand seasonal preview. The Jordan Brand has unveiled its Spring 2024 lineup of retro releases ahead of the new year, confirming a few anticipated drops in the same breath.

Jordan's Spring 2024 preview went down on Nike's SNKRS app per usual. This time, Nya Lorraine and Hugo Mendoza hosted the event, with Mendoza quietly teasing Jordan Brand's forthcoming collaboration with Awake NY (he wore a collaborative varsity jacket during the preview).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

There is already a heap of 2024 Jordan sneakers floating around, both rumors and physical pairs included. The Spring 2024 collection puts some of those rumors to rest, showing us that some of the year's most awaited drops are definitely a go. Spoiler: the Reimagined Bred 4s are indeed on the way.

If you aren't interested in any more spoilers, I recommend you turn away. Otherwise, stick with me as I walk through every Jordan sneaker previewed during the Spring 2024 reveal.

Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Black/White"

Nike

Following rumors and leaked looks, the Jordan Brand issues the best view yet at 2024's "Black/White" Jordan 1s.

Varying slightly from 2023's 1985-inspired pair, we see the traditional suit and tie scheme sort of flipped. White dresses the Swoosh, heel, and collar this go-around, while black takes over the mid-panel, resulting in a spin that's still very classic but does not beat the "Panda" allegations. But still, OG sneakerheads will only refer to them as the "Black/White" J's.

Jordan 1 Retro High '85 "Metallic Burgundy"

Nike

At last, the Jordan Brand has provided a closer look at the Jordan 1 High '85 "Metallic Burgundy" sneakers for next year.

The Jordan 1 High sneakers see the familiar white leather base meet shimmery deep red accents, drawing inspiration from the 80s "Metallic Pack" of Jordan 1s.

Reportedly releasing in February, these metallic high-tops aren't the only Jordan sneakers that will be shinin' in 2024.

Jordan 1 Retro Low '85 "Metallic Navy"

Nike

The Jordan 1 Low '85 "Metallic Navy" is but another shiny Jordan sneaker plucked from the past. In the case of 2024's "Metallic Navy" pair, the colorway is brought back on a low-top Jordan 1 crafted to 1985 specifications.

Who said short kings weren't winning?

Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Yellow Ochre"

Nike

The Jordan 1 is also due for a "Yellow Ochre" treatment in 2024, with the spring-worthy colorway applied in "Chicago"-style colorblocking: black and white with a fresh yellow finish.

Mark your calendars, sneakerheads. The season-approved scheme is said to kick the year off with a January drop.

P.S. There's more "Yellow Ochre" where that came from. Keep reading.

Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Metallic Gold"

Nike

The Jordan 1 continues to twinkle with "Metallic Gold" 1s, another clean white sneaker finished with gilded flair. The women's exclusive sneaker will also come with a gold hangtag, from the looks of the preview.

For those with a sole of gold, these perfectly metallic pairs are for you. Expect them to launch on February 14, 2024.

Jordan 3 Retro "Ivory"

Nike

The Jordan 3 "Ivory" isn't out yet — it's not due till March 2024, of course — but it already has sneakerheads gushing over its look. And after looking at these up-close angles, I get the appeal.

The Ivory 3s presents a super clean colorway of ivory white and cream atop leather and suede panels, joined by the Jordan 3's classic grey elephant print. The sneaker is complete with deliberately aged details, including vintage-looking Nike Air and Jumpman branding on the heel.

Altogether, the Ivory 3 makes for one old (in detail) but good-looking shoe.

Jordan 4 Retro "Metallic Gold"

Nike

Formerly rumored as the "Sail" 4s, the Jordan 4 gets a more appropriate and official name of "Metallic Gold" by Nike. After all, it resembles a pair fit for the previous Metallic Jordan 4 pack.

Nonetheless, the crisp Jordan 4 sneaker still sets sail in the classic off-white colorway accompanied by gleaming gold moments via the eyelets.

I must say that the Jordan sneakers are looking bright for the new year.

Jordan 4 Retro "Bred Reimagined"

Nike

Finally, the moment we've all been waiting for: the Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined" is officially en route.

Nike unveiled the long-awaited pairs during the Spring 2024 preview, revealing the crisp leather rendition of the Bred 4s (the sneaker is known for its nubuck build).

The new iteration divided sneakerheads at first. But I suspect this reimagined classic won't last long when it releases in February 2024.

Jordan 5 Retro "Lucky Green"

Nike

Feeling lucky? Look no further than 2024's Jordan 5, taking that familiar palette — Lucky Green, Black, and White — as seen previously on the Jordan 1, Jordan 2, and Jordan 3 sneakers.

Surprisingly, these pairs won't be released during March in tandem with St. Patrick's Day. Instead, Nike heads can catch them in February. There is nothing wrong with early planning for the holiday 'fits.

Jordan 5 "Retro "Olive"

Nike

Sneakerheads, rejoice! The "Olive" Jordan 5s are back. Following a release in 2005, the pairs return in near original glory for 2024.

Expect the traditional olive smoothness to meet orange pops plus new icy blue moments on the Jordan 5. While the spin does its best at mirroring the 2006 iteration, it also reminds me of UNDEFEATED's Jordan 4s from '05.

Jordan 6 Retro "Yellow Ochre"

Nike

I told you more "Yellow Ochre" was in store. Catch the spring-y colorway on the Jordan 6 sneaker in the new year, as previewed by the Jordan Brand.

Jordan 6 "Carmine" fans may take a particular liking to the Yellow Ochre 6s, as the yellow scheme takes the "Carmine" route with the bright hue informing the underlays. At the same time, white and black land elsewhere.

Need I say more but a release date? The Yellow Ochre 6s will drop sometime in February 2024.

Jordan 9 "Powder Blue"

Nike

Nike is also welcoming back the "Powder Blue" Jordan 9 sneakers for Spring 2024, following releases in 1994 and 2010.

The Jordan 9 re-delivers that classic blue, white, and black scheme inspired by Michael Jordan's days at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The only thing that's missing from the latest pairs is the traditional "23" on the heel.

Still, I don't doubt these will land high on sneakerheads' wishlist.

Jordan 13 Retro "Blue Grey"

Nike

The Jordan 13 "Blue Grey" is another highly anticipated sneaker for next year, offering up a soothing blend of, well, blue-ish greys plus white, black, and a splash of gold (via the Jumpman logo).

Underneath the attractive paint job, the Jordan 13 presents classic materials like perforated leather, suede mudguards, and a textured midsole.

Clean and simple. What's not to love?

Jordan 14 Retro "Love Letter"

Nike

After making some noise in 2021, thanks to Aleali May and some general releases, the Jordan 14 is looking to make more splashes in 2024.

First up, we have the "Love Letter" drop, a shiny, iridescent take on the Jordan 14. Naturally, the "Love Letter" 14s will arrive during the month home to the holiday of love, February 2024.

Jordan 14 "Flint Grey"

Nike

Jordan 14 fans, 2024 looks to be your year. In addition to the "Love Letter" pairs, the Jordan Brand presents a "Flint Grey" Jordan 14 for Spring 2024.

As the name implies, the Jordan 14 gets swaddled in primarily grey fuzzy and smooth suede alongside a midsole offering moments of white and silver.

It's a smooth finish to the Jordan 14 offering and an excellent closer to the Jordan Brand's Spring 2024 lineup.