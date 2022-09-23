AMBUSH's Nike Air Adjust Forces Pop Color for Round 2

This article was published on September 23 and updated on November 15

Brand: AMBUSH x Nike

Model: Air Adjust Force

Release Date: 2022

Price: $210

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: There's too much AMBUSH on the market! Said no one ever. A strong statement to start with, sure, but if you ask me, Yoon Ahn can do no wrong, at least where Nike is concerned.

The designer is undoubtedly kept busy by all of her going ons behind the scenes at AMBUSH, that much is clear, but no matter what, it looks like she's always got room on her plate for more Swoosh.

If AMBUSH's collaborations with Nike – of which there have been several at this point – show us anything, it's that Yoon has a certain affinity for the Dunk High.

When she first took her hands to the Dunk, it became an instantly recognizable icon of her creative arsenal, thanks to the hyper-extended, long-tailed Swooshes that dressed them. This characteristic finishing touch is making its way back via an upcoming pair of Air Force 1 Lows, which also see the expansion of the AMBUSH x Nike arsenal.

During the summer, Yoon leaped head-first into the trending Y2K aesthetic to deliver a two-pack of Air Adjust Forces. The monochrome offering was released with the promise of more, and those promised pairs are finally on their way.

Nike

This time around, color is the name of the game, with "Madder Root-Habanero and Red-Burgundy Crush" dressing one pair while the second arrives in "University Blue."

These pairs are hot – dare I say it, maybe even better than the initial release. And there's even more to come.

