Yoon AMBUSHed the Air Force 1 Low

This article was published on September 23 and updated on February 12, 2023

Brand: AMBUSH x Nike

Model: Air Force 1 Low

Release Date: February 28

Price: $190

Buy: Nike SNKRS app

Editor’s Notes: Without a shadow of a doubt, Yoon Ahn, the mastermind behind AMBUSH, is forever cemented in the Nike collaborator hall of fame. Few are lucky enough to get hyper-frequent opportunities to put their own spin on the Swoosh, and even less to toy with whichever sneaker silhouettes they so choose. AMBUSH is one of those few.

Much like CDG and sacai, AMBUSH is seemingly given free rein when it comes to its silhouette selection, having toyed with everything from top-tier flagships to the niche of the archive.

Most recently, it was the niche that won over. Leaning fully into the Y2K aesthetic that continues to dominate the fashion and sneaker industry at large, Yoon took a jab at the Air Adjust Force, thrusting the lesser-known silhouette firmly into the spotlight.

Refit with several bold colorways – two rich in saturation alongside two monochrome looks – each showcased Yoon's sneaker tastes to an impeccable degree.

Next in line is an undisputed classic – the Air Force 1 Low.

Showcased in Black and Phantom leather constructions, each of these upcoming pairs sees the return of AMBUSH's exaggerated Swooshes that extend past the shoe's heel, a characteristic feature of its earlier Dunk High collaborations.

Apparel pieces — two Dri-FIT sports bras and football jersey-jacket — will also accompany the latest monochrome AF1s by AMBUSH and Nike, which follows the duo's vibrant pack from December.

In conclusion, Yoon has done it again.