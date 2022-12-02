AMBUSH's Air Force 1 Lows Prepare for Landing

This article was published on November 14 and updated on December 2

Brand: AMBUSH x Nike

Model: Air Force 1

Release Date: December 16

Price: $190

Buy: SNKRS

Editor’s Notes: AMBUSH and Nike just don't miss when it comes to their shoe linkups. After bringing back the 90s Nike Air Adjust Force, the two advance their relationship with an Air Force 1 Low collab, whose lineup is already stacked and growing by the day.

While dropping by Nike's campus, AMBUSH creative director Yoon Ahn recently shared on-foot looks at the brand's Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers in a fresh green color scheme.

As you can see above, the bright hue takes over the shoe, from the leather upper to the rubber sole. It isn't quite a tonal look yet as that familiar extended Swoosh — as seen on AMBUSH's past Dunk drops — gets stamped on the upper in yellow.

The same yellow tint strikes the heel and "AF1" lace dubrae, adding some tasteful contrast and even more vibrancy to the timeless Nike model.

We first laid eyes on the AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 collab in September, courtesy of a teaser by Ahn.

In the photo, she only showed the back of AMBUSH's Nike shoe collab, dressed in red, black, and white hues akin to the famous Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" (speaking of, the re-release drops this week).

However, I suspect the AF1s, as mentioned in the last sentence, will follow in the footsteps of her Chicago Dunks, meaning we may not see a public release for the special Force colorway (or will we? Hmmm).

But, no worries. In addition to the green take, AMBUSH's Nike Air Force 1s have also surfaced in a blue color option, which is also slated to release on December 16 on Nike's SNKRS app.

On November 24, Ahn teased a collaborative jacket, which matches one of the forthcoming AMBUSH AF1 colorways. In meaning, acompanying apparel and more color schemes may also be in the works.

