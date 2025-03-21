Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Wonderfully Rugged Jordan Boot Reports for Duty Again

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Air Jordan 9 sneaker may be one of the quieter models in the collection, but this classic has secretly lived the best life. Its debut alone sets it apart from other Jordans, launching when Michael Jordan was technically retired from the court and in his baseball era.

Dreamed up by Tinker Hatfield, the Jordan 9's design is super meaningful. It speaks to a deep love for the game, with its patterned outsole celebrating basketball's international reach and other touches nodding to MJ's iconic legacy (the usual). Moreover, Nike has wrapped this thoughtful construction in classic colorways, like the famed "Cool Grey" and the "University Blue."

Shop Air Jordan 9
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Oh, and to add to its crazy legacy, the Jordan 9 has also been a boot.

According to sneaker leakers, the Air Jordan 9 NRG boot hybrid will return this year, once again gracing the game with the mashup marrying the classic Jordan sneaker and worker boot details.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The Jordan 9 boot is expected to look precisely like earlier releases from 2017. Nike fans can count on the boot's high-quality, velvet-like leather uppers (also water-resistant). The Jordan hybrid will also likely come with the traditional grippy rubber soles and boot-style shoelaces.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Really, the Jordan 9 already looked slightly boot-ish in its appearance. The Jordan 9 boot just really goes for it, and the results truly present a flawless balance of both footwear silhouettes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Air Jordan 9 boot is expected to release again during the holiday season. The sneaker-boot hybrid will return in two classic colorways, black and wheat.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Wheat Jordan 9 boots? It's like the Jordan's own "Timbs."

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max SNDR Canyon Gold/Deep Ocean-LT Smoke Grey
$110.00
$200.00
Available in:
35.53636.537.5
NikeACG Mountain Fly 2 Low LT Orewood Brown/Khaki-Light Bone
$90.75
$165.00
Available in:
4040.54143
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max Waffle CATALYST-SP
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Legendary "Bred" Jordan 4s, Reborn as Skate-ish Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Newest Jordan 3 Isn't Just a Certified Stunner. It's a "Lucky" Stepper, Too
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Seven Years Later, Union LA's Incredible Jordan Sneakers Burst Back
    • Sneakers
  • With Cracked "Bred" Toes, Nike's Jordan 1 Shoe Literally Shatters Expectations
    • Sneakers
  • Dripped in "White Cement," Nike's OG Jordan 4 Gets a Flawless Rebirth
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • This Stylish Jean Jordan 1 Sneaker Comes Low-Rise
    • Sneakers
  • No Notes: This Summer-Ready Nike Air Force 1 Is Texturally Perfect
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Come For the Artfully Curated Clothes. Stay For a Pottery Class
    • Style
  • A Wonderfully Rugged Jordan Boot Reports for Duty Again
    • Sneakers
  • Fashion Week Was a Summons to Get Off on 9-to-5s—Or Get Out of Them
    • Style
  • 10 Years Later, Evan Kinori Is Still Designing for Evan Kinori
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now