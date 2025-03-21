A Wonderfully Rugged Jordan Boot Reports for Duty Again

The Air Jordan 9 sneaker may be one of the quieter models in the collection, but this classic has secretly lived the best life. Its debut alone sets it apart from other Jordans, launching when Michael Jordan was technically retired from the court and in his baseball era.

Dreamed up by Tinker Hatfield, the Jordan 9's design is super meaningful. It speaks to a deep love for the game, with its patterned outsole celebrating basketball's international reach and other touches nodding to MJ's iconic legacy (the usual). Moreover, Nike has wrapped this thoughtful construction in classic colorways, like the famed "Cool Grey" and the "University Blue."

Oh, and to add to its crazy legacy, the Jordan 9 has also been a boot.

According to sneaker leakers, the Air Jordan 9 NRG boot hybrid will return this year, once again gracing the game with the mashup marrying the classic Jordan sneaker and worker boot details.

The Jordan 9 boot is expected to look precisely like earlier releases from 2017. Nike fans can count on the boot's high-quality, velvet-like leather uppers (also water-resistant). The Jordan hybrid will also likely come with the traditional grippy rubber soles and boot-style shoelaces.

Really, the Jordan 9 already looked slightly boot-ish in its appearance. The Jordan 9 boot just really goes for it, and the results truly present a flawless balance of both footwear silhouettes.

The Air Jordan 9 boot is expected to release again during the holiday season. The sneaker-boot hybrid will return in two classic colorways, black and wheat.

Wheat Jordan 9 boots? It's like the Jordan's own "Timbs."