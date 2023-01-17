Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

André Leon Talley's Birkins, Capes, & Collectibles Are Going to Auction

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

A collection of late fashion icon André Leon Talley's most prized possessions is going to auction.

On January 27, Christie's will launch an online sale of the legendary Vogue editor's clothing, jewelry, and other ephemera, followed by a live auction on February 15. Proceeds from both sales will benefit the Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York, where Talley's funeral was held, and Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Durham, North Carolina, his hometown.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Talley, who died in January last year, amassed a formidable fashion archive during his career at Vogue, where he started as fashion news director. In 1988, he became the publication's first Black male creative director. Collectibles including Talley's Hermès bicycle, diamond-encrusted Jacob & Co. watch, and monogrammed Louis Vuitton luggage will be featured in Christie's auction.

Fans of Talley will also recognize his vast collection of kaftans, robes, and capes, his sartorial signature. Draped, full-length numbers by Gucci, Chanel, and Tom Ford also claim a starring role in the sale.

Christie's
1 / 4

Additional highlights include an illustration of Talley by Gianni Versace, two of the editor's oversized Hermès Hac Birkins, and his iconic brick red "sleeping bag coat" by Norma Kamali (Talley wore the piece in his UGG campaign, as well as in documentary The Gospel According to André).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

According to a recent report, the auction is expected to fetch up to $1 million, though we wouldn't be surprised if profits exceed that, given the public's fascination with celebrity estate sales  — last November, one Joan Didion stan paid $27,000 for a pair of the late writer's CELINE sunglasses.

Sold Out
ROAShiny Down Jacket Brown
$1,130.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
TrussardiStonewashed Greyhound Sweatpants
$115
Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
Ugg x Shayne OliverMini Boot
$248
Buy at Highsnobiety
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Action Bronson's Next New Balance Collab Is a Stylishly Rugged Dad Shoe
  • Nicholas Daley’s Met Gala Look for Leon Bridges Is All About Deep Cuts
  • The Next Great Aimé Leon Dore New Balance Is a Wild, Wet Wonder
  • The World's Coolest Brands Crave New Balance's Most Normal Shoes
  • Pharrell & NIGO Turned the LV Runway Into a Private Auction
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now