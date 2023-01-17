André Leon Talley's Birkins, Capes, & Collectibles Are Going to Auction

A collection of late fashion icon André Leon Talley's most prized possessions is going to auction.

On January 27, Christie's will launch an online sale of the legendary Vogue editor's clothing, jewelry, and other ephemera, followed by a live auction on February 15. Proceeds from both sales will benefit the Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York, where Talley's funeral was held, and Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Durham, North Carolina, his hometown.

Talley, who died in January last year, amassed a formidable fashion archive during his career at Vogue, where he started as fashion news director. In 1988, he became the publication's first Black male creative director. Collectibles including Talley's Hermès bicycle, diamond-encrusted Jacob & Co. watch, and monogrammed Louis Vuitton luggage will be featured in Christie's auction.

Fans of Talley will also recognize his vast collection of kaftans, robes, and capes, his sartorial signature. Draped, full-length numbers by Gucci, Chanel, and Tom Ford also claim a starring role in the sale.

Additional highlights include an illustration of Talley by Gianni Versace, two of the editor's oversized Hermès Hac Birkins, and his iconic brick red "sleeping bag coat" by Norma Kamali (Talley wore the piece in his UGG campaign, as well as in documentary The Gospel According to André).

According to a recent report, the auction is expected to fetch up to $1 million, though we wouldn't be surprised if profits exceed that, given the public's fascination with celebrity estate sales — last November, one Joan Didion stan paid $27,000 for a pair of the late writer's CELINE sunglasses.