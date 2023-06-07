Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

The Promise of FaceTime Voicemails Has Twitter Already Willdin'

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event went down yesterday, unveiling new Apple products like its anticipated Vision Pro set and iOS 17 previews like NameDrop and more personalized updates.

One of the most anticipated iOS updates is the FaceTime voicemails, which are like regular voicemails (remember those?) but for FaceTime. The feature allows users to leave video or audio messages after someone doesn't pick up their calls.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Indeed, a couple of us have experienced the moment where you FT your bestie with good news or call your partner to see their face only to be hit with that "FaceTime unavailable screen." Pain.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Come September, when the update (potentially) hits our phones, you can leave a lovely — or not-so-lovely — video for them after declining your call.

The promise of such an update already has Twitter sharing memes and video reactions of how their future FaceTime voicemails will look like. And, as usual, they're pretty hilarious.

In case you are looking for some FT voicemail inspo or just need a good laugh, help yourself to the best reactions below. Happy Tuesday!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Apple's New iPad Pro Might Replace Your Laptop
  • Will Apple Vision Be Our Next Luxury Obsession?
  • Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro Doubles Down on Perfection
  • Apple's iPhone 15 Pro: Great Tech in a Gray Box
What To Read Next
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
  • Nike’s Chic Air Max Sandal Acts Like a Sneaker, Thinks Like a Summer Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now