The Promise of FaceTime Voicemails Has Twitter Already Willdin'

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event went down yesterday, unveiling new Apple products like its anticipated Vision Pro set and iOS 17 previews like NameDrop and more personalized updates.

One of the most anticipated iOS updates is the FaceTime voicemails, which are like regular voicemails (remember those?) but for FaceTime. The feature allows users to leave video or audio messages after someone doesn't pick up their calls.

Indeed, a couple of us have experienced the moment where you FT your bestie with good news or call your partner to see their face only to be hit with that "FaceTime unavailable screen." Pain.

Come September, when the update (potentially) hits our phones, you can leave a lovely — or not-so-lovely — video for them after declining your call.

The promise of such an update already has Twitter sharing memes and video reactions of how their future FaceTime voicemails will look like. And, as usual, they're pretty hilarious.

In case you are looking for some FT voicemail inspo or just need a good laugh, help yourself to the best reactions below. Happy Tuesday!

