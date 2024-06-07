Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Rihanna & Rocky Are Retired (& Dressin' Like It)

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna are retired! Sorry, folks, that new music is never comin' out. At least Rocky and Rihanna have shifted into top-tier elderly style as way of making it up to us.

Seen late on June 6 in New York, Rocky and Rihanna took their two baby boys out for some errands, wearing outfits that your parents probably could've worn thirty years ago if they had comparable swag.

Rocky wore a slick, terrifically '50s-feeling knitted polo top with sporty shades, his signature Bottega Veneta leather "jeans" — only Rocky could rock $7,000 calfskin pants in humid NYC — and BV's $900 Flex sneaker underfoot.

Rihanna matched her beau's Bottega vibes with a terrifically sunny yellow intrecciato handbag, her signature red PUMA Avanti sneakers, and an outfit pregnant with meaning — maybe triply so.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Rihanna's "I'm Retired This Is As Dressed Up As I Get" T-shirt is classic Rihanna: layered with intent. Firstly, it's apparently a trompe l'oeil piece that cleverly stitched a vintage T-shirt to a nearly century-old skirt, yielding a cheeky hybrid that's practically Margiela-ian in its readymade goofiness.

That exact shirt is hard to find, by the way: the "I'm Retired" design has been mimicked by nearly infinite ready-to-print makers but originals are rather uncommon and not terribly cheap for a decades-old design.

For instance, one sweatshirt that matches Rihanna's tee is currently available for $75

Then, there's the obvious intent behind the "I'm Retired" print: obviously, Rihanna is teasing her fans who so desperately want her to release new music. Something! Anything! It's been nearly a decade since Anti!

Rihanna has been deliciously coy about R9, her untitled ninth album that's been in the works (or not) ever since.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

She's been seen entering the studio with Rocky, who also appears terrifically uninterested in releasing new music aside from the occasional single or guest appearance.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

But that doesn't mean much in terms of tangible output.

Maybe Rihanna and Rocky are retired, after all. They've got their fabulously elderly outfits going for them, looking like the most stylish parents in the history of parenthood, and two handsome baby boys to care for. And that's not all.

Paparazzi pages are buzzing with rumors that Rihanna is pregnant again, which would make three kids! Their evidence is pretty scarce, primarily focused on the hand-covering-stomach pose Rihanna is doing in the new photos.

But also remember that Rihanna was too "sick" to attend the 2024 Met Gala and, afterwards, wore some pretty baggy clothes.

If true, that album is never getting released.

Oh well, at least we've got plenty of great outfits to look forward to.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

AdidasSamba LT Preyel/Green/Gum
$145.00
Available in:
Several sizes
GramicciLogo Tee Black
$50.00
Available in:
SLXL
Awake NYLogo Hat Green
$50.00
Available in:
One size
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
We Recommend
  • It's Bottega Everything for A$AP Rocky (Even for Graduations)
    • Style
  • On Mother's Day, A$AP Rocky Dressed Like a Grandpa
    • Style
  • Rihanna Knows She's a Work of Art (& So Is A$AP Rocky)
    • Culture
  • Dressed Like a King, A$AP Rocky Has Conquered Paris
    • Style
  • A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Really Are Royalty (or Equal to It)
    • Culture
What To Read Next
  • Botter's Genius Reebok Partnership Is For the Youth (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • Joe Freshgoods' Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Red Hot Stepper
    • Sneakers
  • From Claire's to Limited Too, Tween Mall Brands Are Cool Again
    • Style
  • Maleigh Zan Is Ready to Make Her Mark
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Nike's Dropping an Elderly Foam Sandal
    • Sneakers
  • Rihanna & Rocky Are Retired (& Dressin' Like It)
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024