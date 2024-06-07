Rihanna & Rocky Are Retired (& Dressin' Like It)

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna are retired! Sorry, folks, that new music is never comin' out. At least Rocky and Rihanna have shifted into top-tier elderly style as way of making it up to us.

Seen late on June 6 in New York, Rocky and Rihanna took their two baby boys out for some errands, wearing outfits that your parents probably could've worn thirty years ago if they had comparable swag.

Rocky wore a slick, terrifically '50s-feeling knitted polo top with sporty shades, his signature Bottega Veneta leather "jeans" — only Rocky could rock $7,000 calfskin pants in humid NYC — and BV's $900 Flex sneaker underfoot.

Rihanna matched her beau's Bottega vibes with a terrifically sunny yellow intrecciato handbag, her signature red PUMA Avanti sneakers, and an outfit pregnant with meaning — maybe triply so.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Rihanna's "I'm Retired This Is As Dressed Up As I Get" T-shirt is classic Rihanna: layered with intent. Firstly, it's apparently a trompe l'oeil piece that cleverly stitched a vintage T-shirt to a nearly century-old skirt, yielding a cheeky hybrid that's practically Margiela-ian in its readymade goofiness.

That exact shirt is hard to find, by the way: the "I'm Retired" design has been mimicked by nearly infinite ready-to-print makers but originals are rather uncommon and not terribly cheap for a decades-old design.

For instance, one sweatshirt that matches Rihanna's tee is currently available for $75

Then, there's the obvious intent behind the "I'm Retired" print: obviously, Rihanna is teasing her fans who so desperately want her to release new music. Something! Anything! It's been nearly a decade since Anti!

Rihanna has been deliciously coy about R9, her untitled ninth album that's been in the works (or not) ever since.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

She's been seen entering the studio with Rocky, who also appears terrifically uninterested in releasing new music aside from the occasional single or guest appearance.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But that doesn't mean much in terms of tangible output.

Maybe Rihanna and Rocky are retired, after all. They've got their fabulously elderly outfits going for them, looking like the most stylish parents in the history of parenthood, and two handsome baby boys to care for. And that's not all.

Paparazzi pages are buzzing with rumors that Rihanna is pregnant again, which would make three kids! Their evidence is pretty scarce, primarily focused on the hand-covering-stomach pose Rihanna is doing in the new photos.

But also remember that Rihanna was too "sick" to attend the 2024 Met Gala and, afterwards, wore some pretty baggy clothes.

If true, that album is never getting released.

Backgrid / Fernando Ramales

Oh well, at least we've got plenty of great outfits to look forward to.