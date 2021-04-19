There's No Better Time to Add ASICS' Pink GEL-Kayano 14 to Your Rotation

Brand: ASICS

Model: GEL-Kayano 14

Release Date: April 23

Price: $140

Buy: ASICS

What We’re Saying: If spring cleaning has left you with a few holes in your sneaker arsenal, look no further than the new "Pink Salt" GEL-Kayano 14 to replenish your warm weather rotation. ASICS will soon be releasing the new seasonally appropriate colorway, which will have your feet looking fresh all spring and summer long.

The inviting GEL-Kayano 14 pairs splashes of Pink Salt with Cream, coming together to deliver a scheme that closely mimics flowers of the season. From a technical standpoint, the late 2000s runner is outfitted with ASICS' patented GEL technology cushioning, allowing you to log some serious miles in the shoe. The upper retains the same layered synthetic leather and mesh combination, which has been in play since the GEL-Kayano 14's inception in 2008.

With the release of the "Pink Salt" GEL-Kayano 14 days away, you can go ahead and pick up an additional pair of ASICS through Highsnobiety Shop below.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, and sign up to our newsletter for the latest sneaker news sent straight to your inbox.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.