(A)Wake Up – There's ASICS GEL-NYC for Everyone!

Brand: ASICS

Model: GEL-NYC

Release Date: Out now

Price: $165

Buy: Online at Highsnobiety Shop

Editor's Notes: ASICS' year is off to an impeccable start. Coming fresh out of the gate with a triple threat of collaboration via Paris Fashion Week, featuring Andersson Bell, Brain Dead, and Awake NY, it sets the standard for what not only the season but the year ahead will have to offer.

While Brain Dead and Andersson Bell refreshed a duo of last year's winning silhouettes that reigned from Kiko Kostadinov Design Studio, the GEL-Sonoma 15-50 and GEL-Nimbus 9, Awake took a long stride, spotlighting a fresh model that is set to be a huge part of the ASICS slate going forward.

ASICS 1 / 4

Clearly, ASICS felt that the rollout of the Awake NY GEL-NYC was a success, as it served as a staging ground for a huge number of colorways that are due to roll out throughout the season ahead.

A silhouette tooled, tuned, and perfected for Spring/Summer, the low-top has a vintage feel while sitting atop a toothy sole unit with a futuristic feel.

ASICS 1 / 8

Taking cues for Awake's tri-tone two-pack, two colorways from the upcoming slate have already been released. But as many as 8 pairs have been teased, utilizing two or three tones atop grey, beige, and black bases to create effortlessly cool palettes.

As these colorways go further to show what this new silhouette is made of, it may be safe to assume that the GEL-NYC is due to be a rising star in ASICS' orbit.

Scroll Down to Shop the ASICS GEL-NYC

