Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Turning Up the Weirdness on ASICS’s Bizarre Backless Dad Shoe

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
ASICS
1 / 12

Kiko Kostadinov's Novalis diffusion line is bringing back the ASICS Novalis Gel-Styrax mule. And it’s looking wilder and weirder than ever.

Coming in new vibrant orange and electric blue colorways, the kind-of-woven, mesh-like clogs are a sight to behold, if nothing else.

Shop ASICS

For experienced mule lovers only, this from-the-future slip-on contains an array of ASICS’ advanced features for innovative comfort and performance. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The bulky sole unit, for instance, includes a carved-out hole in the heel designed for extra cushioning similar to a Nike Air Max.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Meanwhile, on the upper, the Japanese activewear brand made sure to emblazon these laceless sneakers with a webbed criss-cross pattern that veers away from ASICS' usual sporty path. It generates an argyle-like pattern, the kind of thing you'd expect to find decorating a tie.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Being ASICS, though, this shoe's still got that dad shoe DNA in it somewhere. 

With its almost alien-hovercraft-reminding silhouette, the $260 ASICS Novalis Gel-Styrax falls more in line with other spacey offerings like those extraterrestrial Nikes, or the chrome Dr. Martens, less so its own ballerina-inspired sibling.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But who knows? Somebody might be doing pirouettes in these somewhere… on another planet, that is.

Shop ASICS Sneakers

Multiple colors
ASICSUS6-S GEL-Kinetic Fluent
$230.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
ASICSGEL-DS TRAINER 14
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
Cecilie Bahnsen x ASICSGEL-CUMULUS 16
$190.00
Available in:
39.5

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Kiko Kostadinov's New ASICS Remix Workwear With Whimsy
  • To Advance a Signature Style, ASICS Returned to Its Roots
  • Kiko Kostadinov's ASICS Runners Are Techy & Tabi-Toed
  • ASICS' Lace Dad Shoe Shouldn't Go This Hard
  • The "Banana Split" ASICS Dad Shoes Are Straight-Up Delicious
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s "Mummified" Dad Shoe is a Textural Treasure
  • An adidas Dad Shoe & Lovely Mary Jane Walk Into a Bar...
  • The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
  • Cav Empt's Hi-Tech Air Max Is Pixel-Perfect
  • Are We in a Top Recession?
  • Wearable adidas Jellyfish Are Only One Piece of the Pharrell Puzzle (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now