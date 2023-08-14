Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

EXCLUSIVE: Austin FC Has Its Own adidas Copa

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

For a club founded in 2018, Austin FC, the team that famously boasts Matthew McConaughey as one of its investors, has an impressive history of collabs.

From its own take on the adidas Samba to a skateboarding partnership with Howler Brothers, the MLS side has wasted no time in creating a name for itself both on and off the pitch. And to great effect, too.

Still, no rest for the wicked as Austin FC presents its latest collaboration alongside adidas Skateboarding and iconic skate shop, No Comply, with whom it linked with back in 2022.

Landing as a part of the Texan side’s Fall/Winter 2023 offering, Austin FC’s three-way partnership comprises both footwear and apparel, all of which is draped in the team’s now-signature color palette of green and black.

The footwear arrives in the form of the No Comply x Austin FC Copa Premiere, a silhouette crafted with a premium leather and is complete with No Comply branding inscribed atop the serrated Three Stripes, with Austin FC’s logo stamped on the heel for good measure.

1 / 2
Austin FC / adidas Skateboarding

The jersey, inspired by classic nineties football kits, and shorts arrive in oversized boxy cuts with large prints and is said to be the trio’s way of unifying sport and skate style by way of designs that speak to both sports fans and skaters alike.

Presented in a lookbook featuring Dani Pereira, a player for Austin FC and the Venezuelan men’s national team, the collection is set to land on August 16 at No Comply and then three days later via the adidas webstore.

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Everything to Know For adidas' Second YEEZY Sneaker Sale

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Homer Simpson’s Most Relatable GIF Comes to Life With adidas

    • Sneakers
  • adidas basketball shoes

    The Best adidas Basketball Shoes to Wear on & off the Court

    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Up to 60% off Ultraboost, Adicolor & More in the adidas Favorites Sale

    • Style
  • adidas x parley

    Shop the Best of adidas 4DFWD x Parley Here

    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Advisory Board Crystals x Vans Is a Gem

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Scout Willis in *Those* Crocs Heels? Now, That's Hot

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Supreme FW23 Is a Throwback

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    No One Does Accessories Quite Like Supreme

    • Style
  • Rolex's Jigsaw "Emoji" Day-Date watch has a colorful puzzle piece face

    Watch Bros Can't Get Enough of Rolex's Newest Ultra-Rare Watch

    • Watches
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Don't Fear Funky Patterns, Says BEAMS PLUS FW23

    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023