EXCLUSIVE: Austin FC Has Its Own adidas Copa

For a club founded in 2018, Austin FC, the team that famously boasts Matthew McConaughey as one of its investors, has an impressive history of collabs.

From its own take on the adidas Samba to a skateboarding partnership with Howler Brothers, the MLS side has wasted no time in creating a name for itself both on and off the pitch. And to great effect, too.

Still, no rest for the wicked as Austin FC presents its latest collaboration alongside adidas Skateboarding and iconic skate shop, No Comply, with whom it linked with back in 2022.

Landing as a part of the Texan side’s Fall/Winter 2023 offering, Austin FC’s three-way partnership comprises both footwear and apparel, all of which is draped in the team’s now-signature color palette of green and black.

The footwear arrives in the form of the No Comply x Austin FC Copa Premiere, a silhouette crafted with a premium leather and is complete with No Comply branding inscribed atop the serrated Three Stripes, with Austin FC’s logo stamped on the heel for good measure.

The jersey, inspired by classic nineties football kits, and shorts arrive in oversized boxy cuts with large prints and is said to be the trio’s way of unifying sport and skate style by way of designs that speak to both sports fans and skaters alike.

Presented in a lookbook featuring Dani Pereira, a player for Austin FC and the Venezuelan men’s national team, the collection is set to land on August 16 at No Comply and then three days later via the adidas webstore.