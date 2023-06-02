EXCLUSIVE: Awake NY, Angelo Baque's Baby, Is Growing Up

For Angelo Baque, the opening of Awake NY's first-ever store is like watching his baby grow up right before his eyes.

On June 1, I went to preview the Rihanna-approved label's inaugural storefront, located in the heart of the Lower East Side at 62 Orchard Street.

Before Awake NY's arrival, the space was a family-run suit shop that operated for over 40 years. It's kind of a full circle moment, considering Baque visited the store as a child when shopping for special occasions.

"It feels like a passing of the torch," Baque told with me. "It's all about the neighborhood, and the journey of coming from Queens to downtown — and what that represented. Downtown is seeing this creative and retail renaissance."

"Unfortunately, we've seen so many stores close shop and no longer exist in New York. I wanted to bring that spirit back to the retail landscape."

Designed by Rafael de Càrdenas and Baque, Awake NY's retail space is a physical manifestation of the brand.

Since Awake NY's beginnings six years ago, the New York label has worn its NY pride on its sleeve (literally), from apparel odes to NYC legends to remembering the good old days to shoes dedicated to the Big Apple.

Awake NY's retail space is no exception, showcasing that Big Apple culture through its layout and design. The setup also speaks to Baque's childhood and personal points of inspiration. Remember: Baque is a Queens native, born and raised in Richmond Hill.

Awake NY / Adrian Gaut

As you step foot on the wooden floorboards — flown in from a Kentucky high school gym — you're greeted by a giant globe, a replica of the Unisphere from Queens' Flushing Meadows–Corona Park.

There's even a space in the back dubbed La Sala (the living room), equipped with checkerboard walls and an impressive stereo setup — a nod to the spot in Baque's childhood home where his family would spend time together.

Awake NY and Baque's community-focused perspective shines in the space, with cozy furniture and even a matcha bar encouraging visitors to hang out and swap inspirations and ideas with one another.

Awake NY / Adrian Gaut

It's also worth mentioning the store's artwork comes from a couple of Baque's creative friends, again keeping it all in the community.

Graffiti work by artist JA.ONE takes over a wall behind clothing racks, which will soon carry collaborative apparel from Awake and names like Denim Tears, Verdy, and Fear of God. At the same time, original artworks by Alvin Armstrong hang above neatly-lined apparel, while a mural created by Larissa De Jesus Negron graces the walls of the fitting room.

A pair of Air Ship Jordans dangle from the ceiling, teasing the label's forthcoming Jordan sneaker collab. With Awake NY's partnership with ASICS over, it seems the brand is heading to Team Jordan with its first-ever team-up.

Oh and I can't forget about the massive Awake NY "A" sculpture situated in the middle of the store. Baque calls the piece "a perfect vantage point to truly absorb everything around you."

While Baque experienced a wave of emotions in prepping for Awake NY's store opening, he's stoked for this next step in Awake NY's journey — and he hopes visitors will feel the same.

As far as guest experience, Baque hopes everyone who crosses over the gilded Awake plate leaves feeling inspired.

"I feel we've reached our ceiling from an online standpoint, and for us to tell stories and continue to tell our narrative in a meaningful way, we needed that physical brand extension and environment," Baque says.

"The brand is now in its sixth year, and I am about to watch my 6-year-old child go off to his first day of school. I've spent the last year preparing for this day."