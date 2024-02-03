Ayo Edebiri's Up Next — In More Ways Than One

With standout roles in The Bear and The Bottoms (just to name a couple) in 2023, Ayo Edebiri proved she is someone to watch both on screen – and in fashion.

From several extravagant menswear ensembles by Thom Browne to a noteworthy pannier skirt and top set from Rosie Assoulin at the 2023 Golden Globes to the bright red Valentino look at SXSW, Ayo certainly solidified herself as a fashion star last year. If there was a carpet, Ayo was on it, turning heads in playful looks that brought her just as much attention as her work on the screen.

This year, Ayo’s looks are telling a different story. Working closely with her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, Ayo has taken a more refined approach to her red carpet attire. While still incorporating aspects from her previous looks (i.e. a The Row suit worn to the Critics Choice Awards calls back to her fondness for menswear), she’s proving she has evolved past those bold silhouettes and colorful patterns to stand out at events.

With more IMDB credits than most of us could dream of and numerous nominations – and wins – under her belt, Ayo’s new toned-down look allows her accolades to take center stage.

At last month’s Emmy awards, where she took home the statue for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Edebiri donned a custom structural Louis Vuitton number that perfectly matched her sleek style and paid homage to her previous playful ensembles.

This look came after her Golden Globes win in an elegant custom Prada gown. And on February 1, in preparation for her much-anticipated SNL debut, she was spotted in effortlessly sporting head-to-toe Bottega.

Bottega Veneta / Backgrid / NYCPAP

This new, mature style suits her rising stardom. Though she will undoubtedly still be serving looks – and making people laugh – she'll also emerge as a style icon in 2024.