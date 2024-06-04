Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Could a Taekwondo Shoe Be adidas’ Next Big Retro Sneaker?

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker

Thin-soled, retro sneakers have been some of adidas’ most successful models of late and it has a new pair joining the pack, the adidas Taekwondo.

Taken directly from the German sportswear giant’s archives, the shoe is an early '00s model repurposed from taekwondo for casual use. 

Anyone who has participated in the sport will recognize this shoe as a standard taekwondo sneaker decorated with adidas’ famous three stripes. 

There are no obvious differences between this low-profile, slip-on model and the taekwondo shoes originally released by adidas in the early naughts, however, what has changed in that time is how thinly-shaped sneakers of this ilk are perceived.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With the adidas Samba becoming one of the most popular sneakers in recent years, it spearheaded a trend for flat-soled sneakers. Suddenly, models like the Miu Miu x New Balance 530 or the Nike Astro Grabber have been popping up and even becoming sneaker of the year contenders. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And adidas has also been riding the flat-soled wave it has created, putting extra focus on slimline models such as the SL 72 and Gazelle. However, the adidas Taekwondo is its most radically slender sneaker yet. 

The flat-stoled shape seems to be an instant hit, popping up in the most prestigious sneaker-selling boutiques in Europe such as The Broken Arm, Asphalt Gold, and NAKED Copenhagen — retailing for around $120. 

shop here

This isn’t the first time a brand has tried to make taekwondo shoes stylish. In 2020, Balenciaga tried a similar trick with its Zen Sneaker which Twitter was quick to poke fun at

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

But a lot can change in fashion in four years and the early reaction to this taekwondo shoe (which looks almost identical to that from Balenciaga) is already a much more positive one. 

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
ReebokFloatZig White
$145.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Entire StudiosPillar Top Tusk
$129.00
Available in:
XXSXSSL
Marni x retrosuperfutureMauna Lola Black
$385.00
Available in:
One size
Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
We Recommend
  • adidas' Retro Running-Style Sneaker Really Looks Like a Runner Now
    • Sneakers
  • Walk, Don't Run in adidas' New Beautiful Super Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • Anthony Edwards Even Has Cool adidas Skate Shoes Now
    • Sneakers
  • 20 Years Later, adidas' Mega Running Shoe Bounces Back
    • Sneakers
  • BAPE & adidas' Jumbo Skate Sneaker Is a Big Throwback
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Fashion Label + Yerba Mate = Butterfly Trucker Hats (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Could a Taekwondo Shoe Be adidas’ Next Big Retro Sneaker?
    • Sneakers
  • The Top 25 Eminem Songs of All Time
    • Culture
  • For His Second White House Visit, Travis Kelce Dressed the Part
    • Style
  • Berlin Is a Vintage Shopping Mecca
    • Style
  • Excited for Stone Island x New Balance? Get Ready To Be Double Excited
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024