Listen, whoever said Crocs were just a fad was so wrong because Balenciaga has wholeheartedly embraced the rubber shoe, and has even turned it into a boot. Yes, you read that right.

There's something so wrong yet so right about wearing a pair of Crocs that retail at $695, especially when a regular pair of the polarizing clogs will set you back around $45. Fans of Demna's Balenciaga will remember when the designer first brought out the platform Crocs in his Spring/Summer 2018 collection, arriving in colors including pink, yellow, and black, complete with bold Jibbitz and branded accessories, and for Spring/Summer 2022 the designer debuted yet another pair of platform clogs.

The Croc Boot however, is already available to purchase and arrives in 100% EVA, and features a round toe and a debossed Balenciaga logo at front. Plenty of designers including Kanye West and Matthew Williams have grown fond of using EVA when it comes to footwear, creating light footwear that is ideal for the wet seasons. The boot arrives in a handful of muted colorways in men's sizing, as well as in bright green and white options on the women's side.

Crocs have become this year's go-to shoe, and whether it is because we've been living in a pandemic for too long or if we're all just prioritizing comfort, the rubber clogs are really having a moment. The collaboration with Balenciaga joins a long list of partnerships that include names such as Justin Bieber, Christopher Kane, Post Malone, and so on.

If you're looking to invest in a pair of Crociaga boots, you can splurge online at Balenciaga as well as at select retailers. $695 well spent, we think.

