The Beastly Beauty of Balenciaga’s Massive Hairy Crocs

Do you remember Balenciaga and Crocs' tall Boots from a couple of years ago? Well, this is them now.

The divisive clog turned knee-high boot is back, however, it’s kind of hard to tell since it's hidden under layers of hairy faux fur material.

In fact, you can really only see the original rubber form of a Crocs shoe from the bottom, where its sole emerges from behind long strands of black faux hair.

Balenciaga has covered every last inch of this boot with the soft, hairy stuff.

It's not the first time Balenciaga has pulled such a stunt, it previously made a similarly fur-tastic statement with Crocs in the form of mules. However, with fur covering the entire of this huge boot, the latest Balenciaga x Crocs hairy shoe eclipses the last both in size and absurdity.

I mean, wear these and from the knee down you’ll be indistinguishable from a sasquatch. But that’s kinda the charm I guess: the beastly weirdness of it all.

Available now for $1,050, Balenciaga’s Crocs boots aren’t the only shoes donning a full mane.

ERL recently launched a similarly textured boot, although, its beige shearling exterior makes it look more like an inside-out UGG boot, while the likes of Rick Owens and Acne Studios offer similarly wild footwear.

If you’re in the market for the hairiest, biggest boots imaginable, there’s been no shortage of options hitting shop floors this winter.