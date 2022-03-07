Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

'Fit Battle: Balenciaga's FW22 Front Row

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Fashion is still recovering from the internet-breaking spectacle that was Balenciaga's Fall/Winter 2022 show, an affair packed with headline-making elements: its acknowledgement of the Russia-Ukraine war, its wintry special effects, a potential Apple collaboration, and the attendance of a certain celebrity, wrapped in Balenciaga-branded caution tape.

But there was more to the show than — spoiler alert — Kim Kardashian's sticky bodysuit. Balenciaga dressed a slew of other VIP attendees (a roster that, thankfully, did not include Kanye West).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Euphoria's Alexa Demie donned a pair of two-in-one leather skirt-pants, paired with a super-oversized button down.

Getty Images / Anthony Ghnassia
1 / 3

Isabelle Huppert, a longtime Balenciaga collaborator, exuded French cool in an understated, all-black 'fit — save for a highlighter green handbag.

Lil Baby geared up in a motocross-inspired jacket and pants, topped off with Balenciaga's streamlined biker boots.

French musician and model Yseult wore a deconstructed coat with gigantic shoulders, a silhouette that's become a Demna Gvasalia speciality.

Among the goldmine of front row looks were some misses, too. Salma Hayek-Pinault, typically a sartorial front-runner, looked strangely pedestrian in a silk slip skirt and black turtleneck, layered under a rumpled blue button down.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And Chiara Ferragni, fashion blogging's First Lady, gave bathrobe couture in some sort of terrycloth trench coat paired with equally baggy denim boots. A poor man's Julia Fox raccoon eye finished off the lackluster look.

Getty Images / Anthony Ghnassia
1 / 2

So who takes the cake as Balenciaga's front row winner?

I may have put my foot in my mouth by downplaying Kim K's attendance. As chic as, say, Huppert and Demie looked, their totally tonal outfits faded into the background when placed next to Kardashian's bright yellow bodysuit.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And, while most attendees flaunted shining examples of Gvasalia's penchant for angular, oversized proportions, Kardashian did the complete opposite in an ensemble that lent zero room for bathroom breaks, much less breathing.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

By dressing the reality star in a look completely perpendicular to the rest of her celebrity cohort, Gvasalia sent a very clear message: Kim Kardashian does not play by your rules.

Sold Out
Carhartt WIPDetroit Jacket Dusty Hamilton Brown
$220.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosPerey Velcro Strap Sneakers White
$330.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The New Balenciaga Is Gonna Look a Lot Like the Old (As In, Really Old) Balenciaga
  • Will Demna Save Gucci?
  • Balenciaga Takes on (& Tears Up) PUMA’s Flat-Soled It-Shoe
  • At Coperni FW25, Fortnite-Playing Gamers Steal the Show
  • Balenciaga Gave Kim Kardashian & Nicole Kidman the Rap Tee Treatment
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now