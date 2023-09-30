Sign up to never miss a drop
The Night Before Balenciaga, Kim Kardashian Appears (in Balenciaga, Of Course)

'Twas the night before Balenciaga, when all through the Parisian house. Not a creature was stirring — well unless you're Kim Kardashian.

Ahead of the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show, Kim Kardashian hit up the streets of Paris, wearing — you guessed it — Balenciaga. A full look, at that.

Specifically, Kim wore an unreleased oversized Alpinestars leather jacket and superhero-level shades from the Summer 2024 collection, which debuts on October 1 as part of Paris Fashion Week. So, it's safe to assume we'll probably catch these pieces again on show day.

With her Summer '24 pieces, Kim wore some extra baggy black cargo pants and the Anatomic boots from the brand's Winter 2023 collection.

Balenciaga stages its Summer 2024 presentation tomorrow, October 1, which we suspect will be another toned-down offering like FW23 with sprinkles of Demna's love for bikercore.

Balenciaga FW23 marked the house's first time back on the runway after the child ad scandal, of which Kim Kardashian offered her thoughts — well, tweets (now X posts).

At the time, Kim posted that she was "re-evaluating [her] relationship with the brand" after speaking with Balenciaga about the SS23 ad.

After the X thread, Kim still stepped out in Balenciaga looks, including the latest. So, it appears that she's still tight with the brand, who is as big a fan of hers as she is of them (ICYMI: she starred in campaigns and even walked their shows).

Nonetheless, tomorrow is Kim Kardashian's Super Bowl, folks. And as you can see, she's ready for the big Balenciaga game.

