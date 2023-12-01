Sign up to never miss a drop
Hey LA, Demna's Balenciaga Is In Town!

Words By Tayler Willson
Demna Gvasalia’s Balenciaga is in Los Angeles to present the luxury house’s Fall 2024 collection and, typically, they’re letting everyone know about it.

Balenciaga has shared images of a Demna-fied Hollywood sign and a stamped-on invitational cup since its arrival in California to promote its hotly-anticipated show, which is set to take place in a currently unknown location on December 2.

A Balenciaga energy bar was also dispatched to invitees in the days leading up to the show and also bore the specifics of the presentation and a brief rundown of key Balenciaga moments since its inception in 1917.

So, what to expect from Demna's Fall 2024 Balenciaga show?

Well, 2023’s Balenciaga looks a hell of a lot different to 2022’s Balenciaga. Since the child ad scandal that plagued the famed fashion house late last year (yup, it’s been 12 months already), Demna has served a more toned-down version of a brand that before had been renowned for its often divisive collections.

Balenciaga’s big return during Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 was something of nothing (a sombre homecoming that felt like Demna tip-toeing the brand back into the fold), although its Spring 2024 show a few months later did show glimpses of the Balenciaga of old, an event that also featured the viral towel skirt.

Balenciaga Summer 2024 was, though, a tad more interesting and certainly more fun. Sure, there were no noodle scarfs, leather trash bags, or pre-dirtied shoes this time around — so it certainly wasn’t Balenciaga as we knew it previously — but a heavily draped red velvet runway and the clothes on show provided a more interesting contrasting at least.

Should the current trend of Demna gradually reviving the Balenciaga continue, we could be in for a treat in Los Angeles on December 2.

If that is the case — I know it’s certainly what I’m hoping for — the question is how much of the old Balenciaga are we going to see? Or will it be another slow drip-fed return of the house’s former self?

If there’s anything we know of Demna’s Balenciaga, it’s to expect the unexpected. That being the case, it really could go either way in LA this weekend.

