Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Bamford Turned Land Rover's Defender Into a Watch

Written by Morgan Smith in Watches
Bamford London
1 / 4

Thanks to Bamford London, Land Rover's Defender was turned into a luxury timepiece.

The London luxury goods label, whose watches are Swiss-made, has teamed up with Land Rover for a watch collaboration — a first for the British two minds.

Dubbed the "LR001," the collaborative timepiece draws inspiration from the car manufacturer's iconic model, the Defender.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While the watch doesn't tote any actual pieces from a Defender (that would've been cool), it undoubtedly exudes the vehicle's spirit, epitomized through a sleek design, distinctive capabilities, and adventurous spirit akin to the popular Land Rover SUV.

The Bamford x Land Rover LR001 watch — which is currently up for grabs on Bamford's website — comes with a 41mm titanium case complete with an Sellita SW200-1b automatic calibre.

Available in four eco-friendly strap options, the LR001 also boasts low-light settings and a 41-hour power reserve. Much like the four-wheel ride, the Land Rover x Bamford LR001 is "built to last, according to the partnership.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Since its introduction in 1983, the Defender has enjoyed praise for its enhanced off-road capabilities and unique look, which offers a healthy balance of ruggedness, luxury, and lifestyle.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Land Rover's SUV is as big a star on the big screen as it is on the road. The Defender has naturally appeared in number of action films, including No Time To Die with Mr. 007, Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, and of course, Fate of the Furious from the Fast & Furious franchise.

After doing tricks in ads and getting the LEGO treatment, the Defender is getting more action and appreciation, just in watch form this go-around.

It makes you wonder what's next for the vehicle. Perhaps, it'll take the adidas x Kawasaki route and get an honorary shoe collab next.

Image on Highsnobiety
Jil SanderChain Link Key Ring
$375
Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
Polite WorldwideEnergy Bracelet
$420
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
Hatton LabsRound Hoop Earrings Silver
$190.00
Sold Out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • And This, Folks, Is How You Make the Perfect Dress Watch
  • The World's Most Sophisticated Elephant Gets His Own Watch
  • Unpacking a Watch That's Part Dinosaur, Part Millennium Falcon
  • The Family-Run Watch Brand Making Star Wars Watches with Kyber Crystals
  • The All-New Ultra-Thin Rolex Watch Is Already a Classic
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now