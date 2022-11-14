Bamford Turned Land Rover's Defender Into a Watch

Thanks to Bamford London, Land Rover's Defender was turned into a luxury timepiece.

The London luxury goods label, whose watches are Swiss-made, has teamed up with Land Rover for a watch collaboration — a first for the British two minds.

Dubbed the "LR001," the collaborative timepiece draws inspiration from the car manufacturer's iconic model, the Defender.

While the watch doesn't tote any actual pieces from a Defender (that would've been cool), it undoubtedly exudes the vehicle's spirit, epitomized through a sleek design, distinctive capabilities, and adventurous spirit akin to the popular Land Rover SUV.

The Bamford x Land Rover LR001 watch — which is currently up for grabs on Bamford's website — comes with a 41mm titanium case complete with an Sellita SW200-1b automatic calibre.

Available in four eco-friendly strap options, the LR001 also boasts low-light settings and a 41-hour power reserve. Much like the four-wheel ride, the Land Rover x Bamford LR001 is "built to last, according to the partnership.

Since its introduction in 1983, the Defender has enjoyed praise for its enhanced off-road capabilities and unique look, which offers a healthy balance of ruggedness, luxury, and lifestyle.

Land Rover's SUV is as big a star on the big screen as it is on the road. The Defender has naturally appeared in number of action films, including No Time To Die with Mr. 007, Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, and of course, Fate of the Furious from the Fast & Furious franchise.

After doing tricks in ads and getting the LEGO treatment, the Defender is getting more action and appreciation, just in watch form this go-around.

It makes you wonder what's next for the vehicle. Perhaps, it'll take the adidas x Kawasaki route and get an honorary shoe collab next.

