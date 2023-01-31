Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Fresh Batch of BAPE STAs, Courtesy of SSENSE

Written by Highsnobiety in Sneakers

And just like that, a fresh batch of BAPE STAs has arrived (courtesy of SSENSE, of course).

Indeed, the Canada-based retailer delivered new BAPE STA sneakers in two exclusive colorways — one green and brown, the other yellow and white.

Naturally, the latest sneakers emerge with that familiar grained leather upper topped with classic BAPE branding like the STA motif — all wrapped in tasteful colorblocking using spring-worthy hues. They're pretty solid, to say the least (after all, the brand is no stranger to nailing impressive schemes).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The newest BAPE STAs are only available on SSENSE's website (a couple of sizes are still up for grabs, by the way). Basically, you won't find these anywhere else, not even at BAPE.

SSENSE's STA's arrived just a couple of days after Nike pursued legal action against the Japanese label over patent infringement, with claims directly calling out models like the STA, SK8 STA, and STA Mid.

While the news of the lawsuit arrived on January 25, BAPE's last STA drop was on January 28 (the Lunar New Year release).

Aside from some Road STAs, the brand's focus has been on its apparel offerings and non-sneaker-relation collaborations for the most part. It's even got some Wallabee-adjacent shoes now.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
More than likely, the SSENSE-exclusive STAs were probably in the works long before the simmering court battle with sportswear label.

Though there's plenty of STAs lingering on both SSENSE and BAPE as we speak, we could see the brand halt potentially production in the days to come, making this the last release we'll see for a while. Who knows? We'll just have to wait and see.

