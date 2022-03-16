Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

SSENSE's New Balance 2002R is Easily One of the Best

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers

Brand: SSENSE x New Balance

Model: 2002R

Release Date: Available now

Price: $160

Buy: Online at SSENSE

Editor's Notes: Like it or not, New Balance is on top. By now, that shouldn't come as any surprise, and it certainly isn't an accident. With Teddy Santis overseeing the brand as Creative Director, and its best silhouettes in way of the 990, 550, and 2002R getting serious attention, everything is falling into place.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

That's not to say New Balance was ever a background player; its quality and attention to detail alone have ensured that could never be true, but at long last, it stands toe-to-toe with Nike, Jordan Brand, YEEZY, and all of the other key players.

Though not as rooted in history and culture as the 990 (and its full series of variations), the 2002R has come in and swept the rug from under the feet of the industry to become one of the most desirable silhouettes on the market.

We can probably thank last year's "Protection Pack" for thrusting the sneaker into the spotlight and ensuring that it remains there. That three-piece pack earned its ranking as one of the year's best releases – so much so that there's even a sequel on the way.

Before we're able to get our hands on pairs of the upcoming six-piece "Protection Pack," SSENSE has stepped into pole position with one of the best 2002Rs to date.

This exclusive take speaks for itself. Its fabrication is one that Sean Wotherspoon would certainly be proud of – several panels of corduroy, suede, and mesh make up the upper in various shades of brown, resulting in a creamy finish. Breaking up the brown hues is an embroidered vamp and laces in a spring-ready shade of purple.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Need more be said? These are a no-brainer for any New Balance fan, that is, if you're quick enough to secure a pair before they're all gone.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
Multiple colors
Maison Margiela x ReebokClassic Leather Tabi Low Black
$470.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
SalomonXT-Wings 2 Advanced Black/Black/Magnet
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
adidasStreetball 2 Orbit Green/Magnet Lime/Core Black
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Pre-Ripped New Balance Dad Shoes Look Sharp In Chrome Armor
  • All of New Balance's Chunky Dad Shoes Look Best in Beige But Especially This One
  • New Balance's Ultimate Trail Beast Just Got Better (Prettier, Too)
  • From New Balance to Nike, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • From ASICS to New Balance, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now