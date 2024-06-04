Sign up to never miss a drop
Fashion Label + Yerba Mate = Butterfly Trucker Hats (EXCLUSIVE)

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

What happens when a fashion label and organic beverage brand meet? A trucker hat collaboration is born! I know the math may not be math-ing right now — as the internet might say — but bear with me.

Isabella Lalonde's Beepy Bella label recently teamed up with Guayakí, a brand specializing in yerba mate (a plant-based beverage sort of similar to tea). Together, the two whipped up an exclusive trucker hat collaboration centered around friendship and a shared love of nature. Oh, yerba mate, too. 

Beepy Bela's trucker hats are one of the charming brand's many hot cops — next to its enchanting jewelry and whimsical ties — worn by stylish presences like Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo. Like the brand's other trendy pieces, Beepy Bella's trucker hats blend fantasy with the real. Imagine a cuddly, adorable bear on your head that reads "fuck you." 

Dubbed "The Berry Butterfly Effect," Beepy Bella's latest trucker hat with Guayakí arrives adorned with a cute butterfly mascot.

The butterfly is undoubtedly a cute feature, but the animal symbolizes transformation for this collab. 

“Designing the whimsical 'The Butterfly Effect' trucker hats was an exploration of how to connect childhood imagination to the importance of friendship, the beauty of nature and a statement that only fashion can make," Beepy Bella founder Isabella Lalonde told Highsnobiety.

"This hat encapsulates that sacred tie we all feel to the living things around us, even if it's in the smallest of ways. Hence, the butterfly character resembles Beepy Bella, as that is our logo and main motif, and its snail companion is Guayaki. One flies, one builds a stable foundation on the ground. They're opposites, but they are friends. Isn't that the most important part of life? Curiosity and open-mindness?"

The Beepy Bela x Guayakí trucker hat also celebrates connection with an embroidered "Best Mates" message.

“Beepy Bella and Guayakí Yerba Mate share a belief in using business as a force for good," continued Emily Kortlang, Guayaki Yerba Mate’s Chief Marketing Officer. "Together, we created 'The Butterfly Effect' trucker hat, recognizing that small actions—like choosing organic or connecting with community —add up to global change.”

And in the spirit of collaborating with a drink brand, Beepy Bella and Guayakí cap off their trucker hat collab with some sips of Guayakí yerba mate.

Essentially, the Beepy Bella x Guayakí collab includes a trucker hat and two cans of yerba mate — all part of a limited $80 package found on Beepy Bella's website.

