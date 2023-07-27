Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Has Anyone Seen Bella?

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

If Bella Hadid’s absence from the Met Gala was a cause for concern, the fact That Bella also skipped this year’s Cannes Film Festival had her fans worried sick.

It's not that the 26-year-old wasn't invited to Anna Wintour's Karl Lagerfeld-themed extravaganza in May, it's just that, if her Instagram is anything to go by anyway, Bella instead opted for some wholesome horse riding time with elder sister Gigi on their family farm in Pennsylvania.

As a long-time Met Gala attendee (and arguably the trendsetter of the past 12 months), Bella’s absence at both big-time fashion events raised concern from her loyal fanbase all across social media.

So, where the hell is Bella Hadid?

Well, as Bella revealed in a July 26 Instagram Story, she's apparently been taking some Bella Time.

July marked 10 months of sobriety for Bella, for example, and the supermodel recently separated from longtime boyfriend Marc Kalman.

According to sister Gigi, though, Bella is apparently making her return to the runway come September, when New York Fashion Week begins.

Still, it was jarring to not see Bella at Cannes.

Since 2015, Bella hasn't missed a single Cannes Film Festival. That’s seven consecutive appearances, minus one for the canceled 2020 event.

During this time the “Queen of Cannes,” as Bella is unofficially known, has played a major role in the festival’s relevance, not least for the myriad show-stopping looks she displayed on the red carpet.

A few Bella-starring campaigns premiered during her absence and Bella did share news of a Lyme disease flare-up (something she's been dealing with since 2012) in April.

Though, obviously, full respect to Bella for her mental health break, we've been going through Bella 'fit withdrawal in the meantime.

This time last year, it was all aboutBella's tighty-whities, baggy jorts, and knitted hats, after all.

But Bella will be back and that gives us some solace, at least.

This article was published on May 18, 2023 and updated on July 27.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Angus Cloud Has Died

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Next on KITH's World Tour: Toronto, Canada

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Nike's Spookiest Forces Yet Are Part Cold-Blooded, All Creepy

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Louis Vuitton $4,000 "Plastic" Bag Wears a Normal Bag as Camouflage

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Robert Pattinson Shorts Report: Less Huge, Still Big

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    adidas' Second YEEZY Sale Has a Release Date

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023