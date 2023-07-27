Has Anyone Seen Bella?

If Bella Hadid’s absence from the Met Gala was a cause for concern, the fact That Bella also skipped this year’s Cannes Film Festival had her fans worried sick.

It's not that the 26-year-old wasn't invited to Anna Wintour's Karl Lagerfeld-themed extravaganza in May, it's just that, if her Instagram is anything to go by anyway, Bella instead opted for some wholesome horse riding time with elder sister Gigi on their family farm in Pennsylvania.

As a long-time Met Gala attendee (and arguably the trendsetter of the past 12 months), Bella’s absence at both big-time fashion events raised concern from her loyal fanbase all across social media.

So, where the hell is Bella Hadid?

Well, as Bella revealed in a July 26 Instagram Story, she's apparently been taking some Bella Time.

July marked 10 months of sobriety for Bella, for example, and the supermodel recently separated from longtime boyfriend Marc Kalman.

According to sister Gigi, though, Bella is apparently making her return to the runway come September, when New York Fashion Week begins.

Still, it was jarring to not see Bella at Cannes.

Since 2015, Bella hasn't missed a single Cannes Film Festival. That’s seven consecutive appearances, minus one for the canceled 2020 event.

During this time the “Queen of Cannes,” as Bella is unofficially known, has played a major role in the festival’s relevance, not least for the myriad show-stopping looks she displayed on the red carpet.

A few Bella-starring campaigns premiered during her absence and Bella did share news of a Lyme disease flare-up (something she's been dealing with since 2012) in April.

Though, obviously, full respect to Bella for her mental health break, we've been going through Bella 'fit withdrawal in the meantime.

This time last year, it was all aboutBella's tighty-whities, baggy jorts, and knitted hats, after all.

But Bella will be back and that gives us some solace, at least.

This article was published on May 18, 2023 and updated on July 27.