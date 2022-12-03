Ben Affleck Is Just Like Me

Celebrities are not like us. Unless they're Ben Affleck, who is actually just like me. Behold the former Bruce Wayne dining at a McDonald's on a November 25 trip to New York's Maspeth neighborhood, doing the same dance we all inevitably do when trying to find something, anything, affordable to eat in NYC.

Now, we don't all have the same chiseled good looks as Mr. Affleck, we can't afford his fancy Nike sneakers, and we certainly aren't married to Jennifer Lopez.

But of all the A-listers in Hollywood, no one is more aspirationally normal than Ben.

He's perpetually pained by the weight of being so famous and so good looking! He wears cool band tees! He runs on Dunkin!

Look no further than Ben Affleck's perpetual grimace, the purest expression of utter exhaustion wrought by a world too tiring to be made tolerable, no matter how many zeros are at the end of your bank account.

Now, Affleck's wonderfully exasperated expressions are deserving enough of their own museum exhibit but his unadulterated adoration of a quick meal is perhaps even more special.

Who among us has not craved a quick Dunkin run for coffee and donuts? Affleck proves that, even when you've got all the money in the world, nothing beats the simple pleasures.

Dunkin is good enough for him and I say that, by extension, it's good enough for the rest of us. He's damn loyal, too: rare is the day when Ben is seen clutching coffee from anywhere other than Dunkin.

And to see Ben not just ordering delivery from McDonald's or having an assistant pick up his order but literally just waiting inside the restaurant for his McRib or Filet o' Fish? Amazing. Now that's humility.

Truly, he's just like me.