Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Ben Affleck Is Just Like Me

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture

Celebrities are not like us. Unless they're Ben Affleck, who is actually just like me. Behold the former Bruce Wayne dining at a McDonald's on a November 25 trip to New York's Maspeth neighborhood, doing the same dance we all inevitably do when trying to find something, anything, affordable to eat in NYC.

Now, we don't all have the same chiseled good looks as Mr. Affleck, we can't afford his fancy Nike sneakers, and we certainly aren't married to Jennifer Lopez.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But of all the A-listers in Hollywood, no one is more aspirationally normal than Ben.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

He's perpetually pained by the weight of being so famous and so good looking! He wears cool band tees! He runs on Dunkin!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Look no further than Ben Affleck's perpetual grimace, the purest expression of utter exhaustion wrought by a world too tiring to be made tolerable, no matter how many zeros are at the end of your bank account.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, Affleck's wonderfully exasperated expressions are deserving enough of their own museum exhibit but his unadulterated adoration of a quick meal is perhaps even more special.

Who among us has not craved a quick Dunkin run for coffee and donuts? Affleck proves that, even when you've got all the money in the world, nothing beats the simple pleasures.

Dunkin is good enough for him and I say that, by extension, it's good enough for the rest of us. He's damn loyal, too: rare is the day when Ben is seen clutching coffee from anywhere other than Dunkin.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

And to see Ben not just ordering delivery from McDonald's or having an assistant pick up his order but literally just waiting inside the restaurant for his McRib or Filet o' Fish? Amazing. Now that's humility.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Truly, he's just like me.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
HighsnobietyMoleskin CPO Shirt Navy
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPMarfa Hoodie Misty Sage
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSGel-1130 Oyster Grey Pure Silver
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Flip-Flop Is No Longer Just Funky — It's Fancy
  • At the Met Gala, Watches Just Came to Have Fun
  • This Clock Doesn’t Need Batteries. Just a Breeze
  • Boys Just Wanna Wear Chanel
  • Nike's Killer Classic Just Got a Secretly Exquisite Upgrade
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now