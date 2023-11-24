Few Items Are More Versatile Than a Shirt Jacket

Too thick to be a shirt, too light to be a jacket, the shirt jacket exists in the grey area between two clothing styles — offering a versatility that neither can.

From being a trustworthy piece of outerwear during the transitional seasons (or even on summer evenings) the shirt jacket becomes an important layering tool in the winter. When used as a mid-layer underneath a weatherproof coat you have a combination ready for the coldest of days.

With the shirt jacket being such a year-round item, it can become one of the hardest-working pieces in your wardrobe. And, as such, we have rounded up some of the best available from the current season.

From technical outerwear created by outdoor brands to the classic checkered overshirt, below are some of our favorite shirt jackets right now.

Keep scrolling for 15 shirt jackets to shop now.

Carhartt WIP Stroy Check Shirt Jacket

Made from a bouclé twill, this zip-up shirt jacket is a style that Carhartt WIP revisits every season, and for good reason.

Soulland Ryder Fleece Shirt Jacket

This boxy-fitting shirt jacket is sure to keep you warmer than most and that's all thanks to its polar fleece fabric construction and twin needle topstitch at all seams.

Our Legacy Above Shirt

Arriving from the Scandinavian fashion powerhouse Our Legacy, this shirt is made in a soft Italian polyester, acrylic, and wool blend fabric.

Barbour Crimdon Cotton Shirt Jacket

Between releasing collaborations with the likes of Palace Skateboards, and wander, and C.P. Company, Barbour is still producing the classics like this shirt jacket. The casual style comes with a moleskin finish cotton outer.

HS05 Insulated Shirt Jacket

One easy way to turn a shirt warmer is to stuff it with fluffy insulation and that's exactly what our in-house brand HS05 has done here. The striped shirt comes takes a standard piece of office wear and puffs it up to create an oversized piece of outerwear.

Acne Studios Ourle Cotton Overshirt

Borrowing its looks from classic workwear styles, this purple cotton overshirt comes courtesy of Acne Studios — the Swedish expert in elevating wardrobe staples.

Patta Check Car Coat

Crafted from heavyweight, textured fabric, this checkered shirt comes with patch pockets on the front similar to a chore coat. The most eye-catching piece of the design, however, is the studded detailing that decorates the collar, pockets, and back of the shirt.

Séfr Sense Overshirt

Love the feeling of cozying up in a soft towel? Well, this overshirt from the Scandinavian label Séfr comes in technical fleece fabric that will give you a similar sensation.

Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Technical-Pleated Overshirt

I'm convinced that everything looks good when it's made from Issey Miyake's Homme Plissé fabric. This simple overshirt lets the pleated fabric do all the talking.

Stone Island Overshirt

Trust Stone Island to turn overshirts technical. This snap-button shirt comes in ripstop nylon with the brand's trademark garment-dyeing process to give it a distinctive finish.

The North Face Valley Twill Utility Shacket

While I naturally want to despise anything that describes itself as a "shacket" (a combination of the words shirt and jacket), it's difficult not to like this North Face piece. Constructed from soft organic cotton, it has a boxy fit and comes in a wonderful combination of purple and mustard yellow.

Loewe Embroidered Wool-Blend Twill Overshirt

This luxurious overshirt from Loewe is made in Italy using a wool-blend twill fabric that holds its shape beautifully.

HS05 Shaggy Plaid Shirt

This zip-up shirt comes in heavyweight wool-blend fabric and is fully lined — two features that make it warmer than your standard plaid shirt.

C.P. Company Chrome-R Overshirt

The shirt comes in C.P. Company's signature recycled Chrome-R fabric: a woven multifilament nylon that acts as a barrier against water and wind while also being suited to garment dying.

Fear Of God Essentials Padded Shell Shirt Jacket

Part of Fear Of God's line of essentials, this shirt jacket comes with a lightweight shell that's padded for extra insulation.

Jil Sander Down Shirt Jacket

This shirt jacket takes a leaf out the book of puffer jackets, being padded with goose down and goose feathers.

