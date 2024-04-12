The Best Museums in Milan, Curated by an Iconic Local Bar

Bar Basso is an institution in Milan. The watering hole first gained acclaim by being one of the first bars to introduce cocktail culture to the city post-World War II—yes, it’s been open for that long—and since then its signature pink walls, marble floors, and chandeliers have retained their original charm.

In the ’70s, Bar Basso once again made history by introducing the Negroni Sbaglioto to its menu. Mirko Stocchetto, father to the bar’s current owner Maurizio Stocchetto, discovered this combination of Campari, vermouth, and sparkling wine when he accidentally mis-poured a Negroni, and it has since become Bar Basso’s signature drink.

When he isn’t running the bar and serving sbagliatos to a high-profile clientele (previous customers include everyone from Maurizio Gucci to the late Virgil Abloh), Maurizio loves going to museums. So, to celebrate our upcoming collaboration with the bar, we asked Maurizio and the Bar Basso team for the lowdown on their favorite museums to visit when you’re in town for Milan Design Week (after you’ve been to our Not In Milan pop-up, of course).

Hangar Bicocca

Inside a vast industrial hangar that formerly housed a Pirelli tire factory, Hangar Bicocca showcases contemporary art with exhibitions on masters like Yukinori Yanagi, Yuko Mohri, and Nan Goldin. The museum, which is dedicated to making the arts more accessible, is free to the public.

Fondazione Prada

We’ve never made any secret of our longstanding admiration for Miuccia Prada, and the Fondazione Prada is yet another reason to celebrate the unrivaled fashion designer.

Founded in 1993 by Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli, the foundation opened its permanent location in Milan in 2015, which features 11,000 ㎡ of exhibition space and a full-sized movie theater.

Villa Necchi Campiglio

Completed by architect Piero Portaluppi in 1935, Villa Necchi Campiglio is nestled close to Milan’s high-end shopping destination, Via Montenapoleone.

The museum houses art from Milan’s interwar years, but the real highlight is the building itself, which Maurizio describes as an “architectural masterpiece.” An icon of ’30s Art Deco architecture, the building mimics the layout of traditional noble homes and features a tennis court and swimming pool.

La Triennale

Built inside the grand Palazzo dell'Arte, La Triennale is a contemporary art and design museum whose purview also includes architecture and performance arts.

After you’ve explored the museum, grab a spritz at the bar in the garden and enjoy the view.

Museo Poldi Pezzolo

Italy’s first private museum, the Museo Poldi Pezzoli, bears the name of the Milanese noble who founded it. Set inside Gian Giacomo Poldi Pezzoli’s lavish mansion, the collection specializes in Renaissance art.

The museum includes pieces by notable artists such as Botticelli, Bellini, and Hayez, as well as a range of historical armor, textiles, porcelain, and watches.