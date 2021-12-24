Here's to Another Year of Bangers From Palace

Keeping up with everything that Supreme and Palace is no easy feat. There's a lot of product; the wildest accessories you can imagine, out-of-left-field big-name collaborations, and more graphic tees than you've had hot meals.

2021 has been a particularly strong year for Palace, as it kept its finger close to the pulse of late 90s and early 2000s British nostalgia – it's been a thrill ride trying to guess what it may dig out of the archives for a one-of-a-kind Palace refit.

What made its collaborations such fun, from Spring/Summer to Fall/Winter, is how considered each felt; they weren't a pic'n'mix selected for shock value, but a curated timeline of streetwear moments with the power to leave you in a rose-tinted daze.

While there were, of course, some stray shots, overall, the brand delivered its best.

As we look forward to another year of surprises ahead, we remember some of the best Palace products of 2021.

Salomon XT-6

Palace

Salomon's XT-6 and XT-4 sneakers have had one of the strongest years of any silhouette on the market, and deservedly so. Not only has the trail performance brand perfected its streamlined constructions, but it's mastered the art of colorway creation with very few misses.

I'd be lying if I said I was a fan of this collaboration, but I admire Palace's willingness to take risks. Most Salomon collaborators have stuck to tried and true hike-ready palettes, whereas Palace threw caution to the wind and went graphic-mad. They have to be admired for that, at least.

Stella Artois Tote Bag

Palace

As a Brit, I've found myself steeped in nostalgia thanks to Palace's collaborations over the past year. Between Stella Artois, Kappa, and Evisu, it has felt like we're sprinting through the late 90s and early 2000s on a best hits marathon.

What more could you possibly want than a tote bag built to carry a few cans on a rare summer's day in the city? Perfection.

Zomby Avierex Leather Jacket

Palace

I feel like we've all wanted a Avirex leather jacket of our own at some point. Through the late 90s and early 2000s, this was the holy grail of UK Grime – the ultimate statement piece.

I distinctly remember both of my nephews having tiny Avirex's of their own, so this piece brought memories flooding back.

What makes this one so special is the Zomby (a graff artist, FYI) graphic that covers the rear panel, making the classic leather piece look better than ever before.

Evisu Seagull Knit Sweatshirt

Palace

Japanese brand Evisu is one of the top dogs of denim. It's been supplying the world with statement pieces for three decades now, and despite fading in and out of existence in certain markets, has kept strong footing globally.

If you've ever ended up browsing a London market clothing stall, you've probably seen the iconic Seagull motif more than a few times.

While the oversized logo jeans can be a bit much, this understated application of the motif to a knitted sweatshirt is as good as it gets for Evisu.

Kappa Warm Up Jacket

Palace

When I first saw this piece, I instantly remembered a VHS tape of one of my brothers' birthday parties in the 90s. One of his friend was wearing a Kappa piece in this exact shade of blue – it was a banger.

This collaboration felt like a match made in heaven; top-tier rave gear crafted in nostalgia. There was plenty to love about the products the duo created, but the color and style of this piece ticked all the boxes.

Pertex Balaclava Puffer Jacket

Palace

If this was a ranked list, this would probably take my top spot. You'd struggle to traverse a cold inner-city in 2021 without seeing plenty of puffer jackets and balaclavas – so why not combine them?

To be honest, if I had to put together a list of the best jackets of 2021, this would likely find its way onto it.

adidas Stan Smith

Palace

Ah, the Stan Smith. The pinnacle of the fashion bloggers wardrobe during the 2010s.

By no means is this the strongest piece of collaborative footwear that Palace has delivered over the years, but it was nice to see someone that isn't Raf Simons take a pop at the sneaker. The colorways were...interesting, but interesting is good, right?

GORE-TEX Corduroy Jacket

Palace

When Palace's GORE-TEX-equipped Corduroy outerwear pieces dropped earlier this season, I dubbed CORD-TEX a must-have. I stand by that.

If you're looking to add some classic texture and dress your fits up a little, corduroy is a no-brainer. Traditionally, it wouldn't be your go-to for wet weather, but thanks to GORE-TEX's gold standard treatments, you can have the best of both worlds.