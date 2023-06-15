Is This the Best Salomon Colorway Yet?

Salomon and HOKA One One remain at the front of the runner-turned-fashion-sneaker pack and both show absolutely no signs of slowing. The world of style has long been obsessed with the engineered designs of technical activewear, but the integration of these designs into everyday rotations has perhaps never been so strong. Salomon’s latest collection of new colorways dropped recently, and among them are some of the strongest pieces yet. The best? This Salomon XT-6.

The trail runner's sleek silhouette is a perfect match for such muted hues, and the irresistible taped upper looks heavenly in the colors. Though soft in its overall color palette, it still boasts the rugged Salomon aesthetic that we know and love.

While Salomon is famed for its bold colorways, this neutral version really stands out as an anomaly. It's a colorway that perfectly embodies the utilitarian values of the Salomon XT-6, taking the trail runner back to its roots despite its meteoric rise to fashion fame.

Shop one of the very best recent Salomon XT-6 colorway below.

