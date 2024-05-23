From HOKA to adidas, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on prices, release dates, and where to buy. Please note — some sneakers may sell out at speed.

New Balance M2002NA

Release Date: out now

Editor's Notes: The New Balance 2002R Mule is back and this time it's gotten the Protection Pack treatment. As if the original mule wasn't already wild enough, this slip-on sneaker is decorated with a deconstructed upper consisting of jagged-edged paneling.

ASICS x EMMI Gel-NYC

Release Date: May 24

Editor's Notes: The Japanese apparel and yoga brand EMMI has created a relatively simple (but highly effective) take on the Gel NYC. The retro-infused sneaker masterfully blends yellow, silver, and off-white hues.

adidas Originals x Reverie by Caroline Hu Samba

adidas x Caroline Hu Samba TBA Buy at JUICESTORE

Release Date: May 24

Editor's Notes: Beneath the thick layer of bunched-up lace that covers the exterior of this sneaker, created in collaboration with womenswear designer Caroline Hu, is the adidas Samba OG. Hu's frilly spin on the sneaker leaves it almost unrecognizable.

HOKA x WTAPS Ora Luxe Green

HOKA x WTAPS Ora Luxe $105 Buy at WTAPS

Release Date: May 24

Editor's Notes: Japanese label WTAPS has infused its military-inspired aesthetic with HOKA's oversized footwear and the result is every bit as good as we expected.

New Balance x District Vision x FuelCell Supercomp Elite v4

New Balance x District Vision FuelCell Supercomp Elite v4 $265 Buy at New Balance

Release Date: May 23

Editor's Notes: New Balance's hi-tech marathon running shoe, the x FuelCell Supercomp Elite v4 (catchy name, right?), has been upgraded by the Los Angeles-based running brand and wellness collective District Vision.

This pair is created to celebrate New Balance's "Grey Day", however, if you're a fan of darker-colored sneakers, you'll be happy to learn there's also an all-black version releasing.

adidas x Sporty & Rich Handball Spezial

adidas x Sporty & Rich Handball Spezial $120 Buy at adidas CONFIRMED

Release Date: May 23

Editor's Notes: Emily Oberg's label Sporty & Rich is back to its old tricks with adidas, creating tasteful takes on the brand's retro footwear models. This time, it has cast its eye on the Handball Spezial sneaker.

