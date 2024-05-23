Two of New Balance's Wildest Sneakers Become One

The New Balance 2002R is, at its core, very similar to the majority of New Balance’s stylish sneakers: a chunky, retro running shoe brought back from the archives. However, there have been two especially memorable instances where the shoe has broken the mold.

The first came with the Refined Futures collection (nicknamed the Protection Pack) where the chunky runner was deconstructed and its suede-paneled upper was left with loads of jagged edges. The other is when New Balance chopped the heel off the 2002 shoe to make it into a slip-on mule.

Now, those two memorable (and objectively wild) interpretations of the 2002R sneaker have been blended into one sneaker model: the New Balance M2002NA clog.

First teased on Instagram earlier this year, New Balance's textural backless shoe has quietly made its way onto shop shelves retailing for $165.

So far, its ripped-up suede upper is only available in a colorway dubbed “Raincloud”, a mix of grey hues reminiscent of a colorway from the original Protection Pack in 2021 (which was easily one of the most popular sneakers of that year).

All of this sits on top of the NB 2002R's signature N-ERGY midsole, made to look worn in through its yellow hue.

It’s been a little while since we last saw New Balance’s 2002R Mules, the last notable time being its link-up with the Japanese label BEAMS last year. However, that doesn’t mean New Balance hasn’t been exploring the benefits of sneakers going backless — quite the contrary, in fact.

The Boston-based sportswear label has been busy dropping puffy, outdoor-focused mules and enlisting the services of Junya Watanabe to create some seriously utilitarian-looking slip-ons.

But now, the 2002R mule is finally back and, thanks to it getting the “Protection Pack treatment”, it looks wilder than ever.