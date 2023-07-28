Beyoncé’s Bodacious Alaïa Heels Look Familiar

Beyoncé is standing on her on two feet. Literally. At her latest Renaissance tour performance, the star performed in a pair of heels that look... familiar.

Designed by Alaïa, the statement shoes feature a heel molded to resemble a shapely derrière and legs. Said legs — which, according to Bergdorf Goodman's website, measure at 4.33 inches — are even clad in their own "heels," though onlookers noted they look more like hooves than miniature shoes.

On Twitter, one user speculated that the strappy sandals were a custom creation modeled after Bey's own body. While both the heels and their wearer are impressively sculpted, Alaïa's bodacious shoes aren't custom — part of the maison's Spring/Summer 2023 collection, they're available to purchase for $1,790.

According to Alaïa's official website, the sandals are actually inspired by Parisian cabaret dancers (sorry, Queen B). Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that the leg-shaped heels were originally designed in 1991 by the legendary Azzedine Alaïa and Raymond Massaro, a star in the world of shoemaking (before his death in 2021, he worked closely with designers including Karl Lagerfeld, John Galliano, and Thierry Mugler). Alaïa's reigning creative director, Pieter Mulier, resurrected the design for the SS23 season.

Beyoncé's titillating choice in shoes is just one example of the many sartorial statements she's made on tour. Last week, she wore a custom, Barbie-pink ensemble by Acne Studios and a month earlier, she took the stage in custom Loewe, Jacquemus, and more.