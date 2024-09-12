Your Favorite '90s Hair Product Is Back — Original Formula Included

Fekkai is bringing back its original Brilliant Glossing Styling Crème — a hair care cult favorite that has continued to inspire countless Reddit threads and eBay listings since its discontinuation.

The OG product, dreamt up by legendary hair stylist Frédéric Fekkai, made its debut in 1995 and quickly became a backstage favorite at fashion shows and shoots, thanks to its ability to tame even the frizziest of strands.

Its secret ingredient? Olive oil, which locks in moisture and adds shine.

The product was reformulated in 2008, much to the disappointment of the cream's devoted fans. To fill the void, dedicated customers began flocking to online forums and resale platforms to search for old tubes of the product — which many fondly refer to as Fekkai's "olive oil cream." On eBay, sellers ask as much as $105 for three ounces of the product.

"We always believed in its quality and versatility, but we could not have anticipated the level of devotion it would inspire," Fekkai himself says of the original formula. "The fact that people continue to search for it on resale websites speaks volumes about its enduring appeal and effectiveness."

Now, scouring the internet is no longer necessary. Fekkai teamed up with chemist Ronald Uy, the mind behind the original formula, to bring the beloved product back. As of Thursday morning, it's available to shop at the Fekkai website.

According to a press release, Uy was able to remain 99 percent faithful to his '90s concoction. "The 1 percent difference is attributed to the removal of ingredients that are now banned which caused a transition of the crème color from yellow to white," a press release specifies.

In case you need a refresher (it's been nearly 30 years since the styling cream first launched, after all), Fekkai offers some tips on how to use the styling cream. "Use a pea-sized amount for fine or short hair, gradually increasing to a nickel-sized amount for thicker or longer hair. For best results, start at the ends and work your way up to avoid weighing down the roots, and on long hair, try applying it with your head flipped over.

"It can smooth frizz, add shine, define curls, and provide flexible hold - all while keeping your hair nourished and radiant. Think of it as the 'no-makeup' makeup look for your hair."