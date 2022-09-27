Dear Brad, Not Everyone's Convinced by Your $385 Grape Serum

Brad Pitt's beauty brand Le Domaine, a line of exorbitantly priced skincare products made from grapes, has pushed a group of industry insiders to publish an open letter daring to say what's on everyone's mind: we're sick of celebrity beauty brands!

A bit of context: on September 22, Pitt broke the news of his new venture. Developed in partnership with the vintners of the Perrin family, Le Domaine harnesses the antioxidant properties of grapes — specifically, those grown at Chateau Miraval, the vineyard Pitt bought ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2012. (The pair are currently involved in an estate battle over the property.)

For the most part, Pitt's unexpected entry into skincare has elicited side-eyed confusion. In addition to the glaring fact that "Brad Pitt" and "good skin" don't exactly go together, onlookers have also pointed out Le Domaine's sky-high pricing: $385 for the serum, $320 for the cream, and $80 for the cleanser — pretty ambitious figures for a brand backed by an actor with zero experience in the field of dermatology.

Adding insult to injury, Le Domaine's website featured an amusing typo upon launch: a list of banned ingredients read "No Conservatives" instead of "No Preservatives."

But for some, Le Domaine is no joking matter. A group of beauty founders from Lionne, Carra, Highr, Ohana, and Elth have taken the opportunity to pen an open letter to Pitt airing their grievances with his brand, as well as Hollywood's never-ending stream of celebrity skincare, makeup, and hair care.

"Let us preface this letter by saying we love you," the letter begins. "Over the past few years, it seems that every celebrity feels like they can waltz into the industry that we have worked in our whole careers and gain the awareness overnight that we are so fighting for.

"You, dear celebrities, have NO experience in this industry... You never interned in this industry or started as a low-level employee. You will never have to haul your day’s orders to the post office or learn to code your own site. You will never not sleep because you don’t know how you’re going to pay your staff or for your inventory. But you will get recognition because you are a celebrity.

"We can’t waltz into your industry and star in a movie. If we could, we would so you would know how this feels."

The letter concludes with a point that Pitt, and his A-list friends, would do well to consider: "If this industry is an industry that you truly want to be a part of, then invest in or partner with us. Think of it as becoming our executive producer."

The full letter can be co-signed at a dedicated website, notanothercelebritybrand.com.

From Hailey Bieber's Rhode to Kim Kardashian's SKKN by Kim, 2022 has seen a slew of celebrities launch beauty brands. Le Domaine, it seems, is the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back.

Why? As controversial as Bieber and Kardashian's lines are, Pitt's entry into beauty seems outlandishly inauthentic — when has he ever spoken about his skincare routine pre-2022? The cult of celebrity might seduce fans and followers, but response to Le Domaine goes to show that educated beauty consumers aren't falling for fame.