Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Beyoncé Said "Let Me Upgrade Ya" & Added All Her Music to TikTok

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

This is not a drill: Beyoncé finally joined TikTok. And less than 24 hours after posting her first video, the Grammy winner has 3.4 million followers.

View external content

Bey made her short form video debut with a compilation video of fans dancing to "Break My Soul," her first single off upcoming album RENAISSANCE.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy!" the megastar captioned the supercut, which includes a Cardi B cameo. "Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL!"

Bey's TikTok doesn't just offer a new way to develop a parasocial relationship with her — it also means her entire music catalog is now available on the app, according to Variety(Get ready for a bunch of new dance challenges and sped-up versions of her hit singles.)

While I'd like to imagine Beyoncé's spontaneously signing up for TikTok while lounging somewhere in her mansion, the move is most likely part of a carefully planned Renaissance roll-out. The album drops in just two weeks, remember? The time for Bey to start drumming up (even more) anticipation on social media is now.

I don't have the numbers to support this, but I'd venture to say that Beyoncé influenced more than a few people to sign up for TikTok today — just like "Break My Soul" probably pushed at least one person to quit their job.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
MerrellHydro Moc Black Brindle
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciShell Gear Shorts Slate Grey
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Hoodie Heather Grey
$150.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Let ASICS x Zalando Move for Your Mind
  • When the Celebrity Collaboration Is All Celebrity, No Collaboration
  • Hermès' New Watches Let You Stop Time (Literally)
  • Nike's Killer Classic Just Got a Secretly Exquisite Upgrade
  • Get Skool’d: Vans (Re)Designs A Classic For Today
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now