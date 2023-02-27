Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
'Tis The Season For Massive Headwear

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

Did you hear the news? Fall/Winter 2023 is all about ginormous headwear! Someone should let Jay Kay know he's relevant again (one for the Jamiroquai heads, there).

This season you can forget those puny Aimé Leon Dore berets, and god knows those worn-out baseball caps your dad’s still wearing are dead in the water, ‘cos FW23's theme is all about going big upstairs. Humongous up top, in fact.

From London and New York fashion weeks, to Gucci in Milan on February 24, big headwear is well and truly a thing this season (although someone should've made Diesel and their normal-ass caps aware).

In the same way KENZO and Thom Browne served up sailorcore for SS23, and Raf Simons and Versace inexplicably gave latex a new rubbery lease of life during Spring/Summer 2023, various luxury labels have been delivering oversized headwear in abundance for FW23.

Whether it's Daniel Lee’s furry Burberry number (akin to Jebediah Springfield’s coonskin cap) in London, big baker boy and top hats at Connor Ives' show in New York, or Gucci’s fluffy headgear in its womenswear show in Milan, oversized headwear is most definitely in.

Despite only just taking over the runways, big fluffy headwear has been undeniably in the pipeline for some time now.

Last year, Megan Fox was spotted on countless occasions with her now rumored ex-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly donning some pink ensembles, similar to those seen on trend-setters like A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, and the ever-stylish Addison Rae.

Oversized things aren't anything new (tees, jeans, hoodies, those MSCHF boots), but hats are certainly a refreshing change.

While fluffy is undoubtedly a neat touch for the fall and winter seasons, could we see things taken one step further for spring and summer with more breathable shapes?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Either way, as a huge fan of anything oversized (probably not shoes), I'm pumped. Headwear, though? It's only down from here. Literally.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
