Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

UNDEFEATED's Birmingham City FC Collab Is Truly Bizarre

in CultureWords By Tayler Willson

Every so often a collaboration catches me off guard and makes me think: WTF?! Even then, UNDEFEATED, the Los Angeles-based sneaker boutique, being revealed as the new creative director of Birmingham City Football Club really does take the biscuit, I admit.

When I heard the news last month that KidSuper (the guy who guest-designed a collection for Louis Vuitton earlier this year) was making kits for Barnsley FC, I was certain that wouldn't get topped. Alas, here we are.

The UNDEFEATED appointment, which was announced on July 26 via the club’s official website, will see the streetwear label steer all future strategic merchandise and other marketing projects between the brand and the Club from here on, according to a statement, as well as implementing its iconic five-strike logo onto the team’s 2023/24 jerseys.

Now, considering that the relationship between football and fashion has become customary nowadays, this collaboration shouldn’t really come as a surprise. Yet, it still baffles me.

Perhaps what I’m finding most perplexing is the fact that UNDEFEATED specifically chose Birmingham City FC to team up with, a club that’s been lingering in the second tier of English football for over a decade and showing no signs of moving.

Throwing no shade to Birmingham here, but riddle me this: there are plenty of other more appealing clubs to throw your streetwear nous at, sides that haven’t been languishing in the abyss for a minute, sides that haven't endured copious amounts of ownership problems in the past. So why them?

I don't want to come across as a bitter fan from another team, it's just puzzling. Still, Brum or not, the introduction of UNDEFEATED into the world of football merchandise — one so often filled with cheap materials and lazy designs — can only be seen as a good move, but also bizarrely random.

I suppose one thing is for sure, though: it'll be the only time the word "undefeated" will be used to accurately describe Birmingham City FC this season, let me tell you.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Birkenstock's Boston EVA Clog Skips the Break-in Period

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Everything to Know: adidas' Second YEEZY Sneaker Sale

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Even for a Family Dinner, Savannah James Gets Fitted Up

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Travis Scott's Utopia Shoes Are as Simple as It Gets

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    HOKA Slip-Ons? About Time

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    adidas' Second YEEZY Sale Has a Release Date

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023