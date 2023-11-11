Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

A Stealthy Di'orr Greenwood x Nike Shoe Sneaks Into the Mix

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Oh, you thought Di'orr Greenwood only had Dunks to offer? Me too, that is until a new Nike sneaker by the Diné skater entered the chat. As the old saying goes, the more the merrier, especially when extra sneakers are involved.

Following the reveal of Greenwood's vibrant Dunks, Greenwood and Nike go mute with their next shoe, which happens to be a seriously stealthy Blazer Pro.

Greenwood's Blazer sneakers are the total opposite of her bold Dunks, color-wise. The collaborative Blazers arrives in an all-black outfit, dressing nearly the entire shoe from the inside out (the outsole is off-white, though).

Like her Dunks, Greenwood's blazers offer impressive nods to her indigenous roots, down to the "Diné" replacing the traditional Nike branding on the heel. Nice.

Textured designs dance around the shoe's midsole, while Greenwood's Blazers receives a cool-looking enclosed lace system, stamped with a floral motif at the base.

Greenwood's Nike SB Blazer sneakers boast a matte upper, which looks deconstructed in a way. It's unknown whether this detail is intentional or part of the final product, but it adds some edge to the shoe. I like it.

Di'orr Greenwood chose a slept-on Nike shoe and woke it up with a stylish colorway and creative details. Like her Dunks, the Blazer Pro sneakers have received divisive reactions, from fire emojis (a good thing) to "these are hard...to look at" comments. I'm on the former team. They're cool.

Like it or not, Di'orr Greenwood's Nike SB collaborations are coming (hopefully). Greenwood nor Nike have confirmed release details for her Dunks or Blazer Pros yet, but I suspect both sneakers will finally release in the new year.

Greewood's Dunks aren't even out, and another shoe is already making rounds. I wonder if three will be the charm with a third shoe. Hmm.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Chunky Cup
GUSTAF WESTMAN OBJECTS
$70
Image on Highsnobiety
Salt and Pepper Shakers
Carhartt WIP
$65
Image on Highsnobiety
Decanter
NEIGHBORHOOD x Ballantine
$160
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    From Wales Bonner to Salomon, Shop this Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Style
  • Tom Sachs x Nikecraft
    Here's Where to Cop All Colors of the Tom Sachs x Nikecraft General Purpose Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    BornxRaised’s Dunks Finally Hit the Turf
    • Sneakers
  • nike x AMBUSH
    Nike x AMBUSH's Air Adjust Force Is Half Price Here
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    10 of the Best Skate Shoes on the Market Right Now
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • di'orr greenwood nike sb blazer pro
    A Stealthy Di'orr Greenwood x Nike Shoe Sneaks Into the Mix
    • Sneakers
  • telfar gift bag program
    With Its Gifted Bag Program, Telfar's Doing BOGO Its Way
    • Style
  • A$AP Rocky is stylish as he steps out from an evening meeting at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
    A$AP Rocky Is Already Making Racing Gear Cooler
    • Style
  • nigo nike shoes
    What’re Those Nikes on Your Feet, NIGO?
    • Sneakers
  • patta new balance 991v2
    Patta & New Balance's Alleged New Sneaker Cleans Up Berry Well
    • Sneakers
  • martine rose kendrick lamar baby keem hillbillies collab
    Martine Rose, Kendrick Lamar, & Baby Keem Are Collaborating, Finally
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023