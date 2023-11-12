Is Jacquemus & Nike's Next Collab an Air Max?

It looks like Jacquemus and Nike have more shoe plans for 2024. According to rumors, the two may drop an Air Max collaboration in the new year.

While there are no early looks at the shoe or even hints about the colorway (or colorways), here's the word on the street: Jacquemus and Nike are rumored to drop an Air Max 1 '86 sneaker.

The Nike Air Max 1 '86 dropped during Air Max Day 2023, essentially reviving the 1986 design down to the famous "Big Bubble" Air unit in the sole. Nike's Air Max 1 '86 "Big Bubble Red" brought back the shoe's debut colorway.

The Air Max 1 '86 has seen some general release drops, golf-worthy iterations, and even a Kids of Immigrants collab. But a Jacqmuemus team-up would be a first.

Jacquemus enjoys bold color palettes for its Nike shoes, evident with its juicy orange Forces and Air Humara seakers dressed in the hot Jacquemus pink. The label has offered up some calm spins, too. Perhaps we'll get a colorful and more understated Air Max shoe from Jacquemus...if this collab is the real deal.

In 2022, Jacquemus and Nike finally got together, as we had suspected. The pair brought back the Air Humara sneakers alongside an apparel collection that was snatched up in the blink of an eye.

Jacquemus followed up with its Air Force 1 LX SP collab in 2024, a marriage of the classic Forces and ACG Terra with a fashionable twist (literally, it boasted serious woven details). I'm expecting some ACG feels with Air Maxes, given the Nike line influenced Jacquemus' previous collabs.

Jacquemus is among the few names to receive an Air Max shoe next year, alongside CDG, Patta, and Stash. Not to mention, there are whispers of the all-new Air Max shoe that are expected in time for Air Max Day 2024.

2024 is looking like a good year to be an Air Max fan.