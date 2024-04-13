Eliud Kipchoge In Full Bode x Nike Is a Masterpiece

If there’s one thing I didn’t expect to see from Nike’s product reveal event in Paris this week, it’s Eliud Kipchoge, one of the world’s best ever marathon runners, wearing head-to-toe Nike x Bode.

But here we are: Eliud Kipchoge, the daddy of running, the GOAT, the unlikely style icon, wrapped in Bode and Nike's finest.

The 39-year-old, who will be making his fifth appearance at this summer’s Olympic Games, was pictured outside of Nike’s big Parisian bash on April 11 sporting Bode's Scrimmage Jacket and matching pants — two of the hero pieces from the designer's upcoming Nike collaboration.

On foot, Kipchoge wore the yet to be released black leather Bode x Nike Astro Grabber sneakers — a slight deviation from the carbon-plated chunky-boy shoes we’re used to seeing him don.

Nike’s Bode collection has been a long time coming. Following the reveal of the black Astro Grabber sneaker back in January, fans were made to wait over three months until the next teaser, which came on April 4 by way of another sneaker.

Days later, Bode revealed the collection in full, which came with a surprise full selection of clothing, all of which is set to release on April 18.

For Kipchoge, a man who has run four of the ten fastest marathons in history and, between 2018 and 2023 was the world record holder with a time of 2:01:09, looking stylish away from the sport is certainly not a priority.

But when you see the GOAT dripped out in full unreleased Bode x Nike, it’s hard to ignore. Hang it in the Louvre!