Highsnobiety
Bodega's New Reebok Club C Collab Is Criminally Crisp

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers
bodega-reebok-club-c-collab-release-price-buy (8)
Bodega
Bodega's hot streak continues unabated, with the retailers' plethora of collaborative heat leading up to a new Reebok collab that's once again all hits, no misses.

In case you need a reminder of just how much ass Bodega has kicked over the past few months alone, refresh your memory of Bodega x 18 East, HOKA ONE ONE, and New Balance. Plus, there's Nike Dunk High en route.

All good stuff, though it'd hardly be unfair to posit that last year's Reebok Club C collab was a particular high point for Bodega. Appropriate that, once again, Bodega has taken that perfect silhouette and made it even perfect-er.

Bodega
Bodega's recipe for success: take one (1) Club C. Add top-shelf brown suede and pebbled leather. Garnish with 3D, gilded branding. Stir. Let cool. Serve.

The resulting shoe is indeed nothing short of a snack.

Crisp as any Club C that's ever come before, Bodega & Reebok's latest team-up epitomizes simplicity in all the right ways.

Bodega
Releasing on April 8 via Bodega's website and stores, its new Club C takes the classic silhouette to luxury extremes with a plush upper, co-branding that borrows from the previous Club C team-up, and smart use of a contrasting sole to break up the tonal upper.

It's a pleasantly premium take on a timeless silhouette, one that takes the Club C's inherent appeal beyond mere versatility.

Now, this thing is a veritable luxury shoe as flex-worthy as anything coming from the big European luxury houses.

Makes you wish that all Club Cs could be this nice but, then again, this is where Bodega comes in to make things better.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
