EXCLUSIVE: Hop Up! There's a New Bottega Bag In Town

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Bottega Veneta’s new Hop bag is unmistakably Bottega Veneta, not just because of its instantly-recognizable Intrecciato weave, but because of its slouchy-yet-opulent aesthetic, too.

The bag, which is inspired by the shape of the house’s 2002 hobo bag, is a supple versatile silhouette and the latest of a string of examples of the house's creative director, Matthieu Blazy, paying homage to Bottega Veneta’s rich archival past.

Still, while the Hop bag is good to gawp at — I mean, look at it! — it’s also an extremely versatile piece of kit, too. Thanks to its relaxed build, the bag can be worn by hand, on the arm, or over the shoulder. Hell, wear the bloody thing however you want, it’s Bottega Veneta, after all!

Typical of any product of the Italian maison, the Hop’s doesn't come to fruition overnight.

In fact, it takes two of them, with each bag meticulously made by one expert artisan over the course of two days.

Once it's shell has been built, it's then lined in a Light Calf tone with one internal zipped pocket, before an overlap closure is formed by two woven leather panels that is secured by magnetic spherical detail.

Described by Bottega as a homage to the “distinctive history and everlasting commitment to the meeting of outstanding artisanship and timeless design,” the Hop, which arrives in two sizes (small and large), comes in six sleek colorways: black, oyster (lilac), fondant (dark brown), camomille (pale yellow), siren (bright teal), and a crisp white.

Sure, Matthieu Blazy’s Bottega thus far is perhaps a little more forward-thinking and contemporary than we had become accustomed to under its predecessor, Daniel Lee, yet it certainly still pays the same respect to its rich and storied roots – and the new Hop bag is proof.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
