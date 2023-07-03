Kendall Jenner's Bottega 'Fits Kinda Eat

Like it or not, Kendall Jenner is kind of serving, your honor.

Jenner is fresh off Paris Fashion Week, having wrapped up rather fashionable stay in the city of lights, love, and fashion. Between top-tier modeling duties for heavy-hitting brands like Jacquemus, Jenner turned her off-duty model style into her own runway.

On top of Jenner's various impressive St. Agni and Alaïa moments, the enjoyer of horseback rides with Bad Bunny also delivered some inarguably tasteful style moments in some new Bottega Veneta dresses.

For instance, in one of Kendall Jenner's Bottega Veneta looks, she was draped in a grey midi dress, finished with tasteful knot details and quietly sexy chest cutout — topped off with a delicious brown croc skin handbag.

Meanwhile, on another night out on the town, Jenner again dazzled in head-to-toe Bottega, donning the house's yellow sequin halter dress, a handbag to match the dress' color, and those beloved strappy heels.

In short, we fear that Jenner's Bottega Veneta looks absolutely eat. Then again, maybe it's just something that the luxury label is doing for Jenner, rather than the other way around (Bottega Veneta really is just that good, you know).

Red carpet looks and formal events aside, Kendall Jenner tends to keep her style simple. Every so often, she'll drop a 'fit that'll make you look twice (she's even worn Bottega Veneta plenty times before, and looked equally nice). Jenner's post-Pilates shoe game is also nothing if not good.

For the most part, again, simple is Jenner's game, but she's got a couple of wins. And by no means are we Kardashian-Jenner diehards over here — though Jenner feels like she's more, well, a Jenner, it's only right to give credit when it's due.

If she's dressing, she's dressing, simple as.

With Kendall Jenner stepping out in some simple luxury gowns, she naturally endured a few "Sofia Richie effect" comments on social media, too.

Such is to be expected when yet another rich white woman steps out in an expensively understated look, again triggering both the not-so-quiet conversations about quiet luxury this and nepo baby that. Whatever happened to the bigger problems in the world?

Well, look, they certainly exist — fashion continues ever onwards regardless of the world's suffering — but all we're saying for now is that, sometimes, Kendall Jenner gets a damn 'fit off.