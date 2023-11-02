Sign up to never miss a drop
Bottega Kendall is the Best Kendall

in Style

By no means am I a Kardashian-Jenner fan. But I'll admit that Kendall Jenner, my friends, looks quite good when dripped out in Bottega Veneta. Walk with me for a moment.

For her latest trick, the model Jenner delivered an expensive casual flex in a head-to-toe look by the Italian luxury house. Let's break it down right quick.

Rolling up in a Range Rover Defender, Kendall hopped out in a black blazer, white tank top, and blue jeans with a light brown sweater draped over her shoulders. Knowing Bottega, this was probably all leather. Yes, the jeans, too.

Kendall shielded her eyes with a pair of Bottega Veneta's aviator shades while carrying a Bottega Veneta Gemelli bag and sporting Bottega Veneta's new silver Orbit sneakers on foot. Did I mention the 'fit was Bottega Veneta?

Altogether, Kendall's outfit was a simple flex, given the Bottega name and manipulative craftsmanship. But it also looked pretty effortless on the model.

There have been other good Bottega Veneta moments served by Kendall this year, which have arguably accounted for the model's best-dressed moments yet.

There was her stylish Paris Fashion Week run in June and September, which saw the model wearing fresh-off-the-runway ensembles. Then there was the recent gas station flex while donning $8,000 Bottega Veneta boots.

Bottega Veneta makes excellent clothes and accessories, no doubt about it. The brand has this way of looking quite good on the famous people who wear it. Granted, the label usually graces the bods of those with style and taste (Tracee Ellis, Michelle Obama, and A$AP Rocky are Bottega Veneta royalty).

Kendall is known for having a relatively basic style (normal sneakers included). But with Bottega Veneta in the mix, her looks have definitely leveled up a bit — well, those featuring the brand, of course.

In short, the Bottega effect is working. Bottega Kendall may very well be the best Kendall.

