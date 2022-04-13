The World's Coolest Radio Station Is Now Co-Signed By Bottega

Let it not be said that Bottega Veneta doesn't appreciate the arts. Having already brought back BUTT and its historic Andy Warhol campaign, the Italian luxury house has aligned with London media platform NTS for its very won radio show.

NTS is the station of choice for tastemaking heads like Virgil Abloh, Carhartt WIP, and Slam Jam, with its armada of cutting-edge selectors informing the station's reputation as a high-brow cult fave.

Perfect territory for Bottega, then. Doubly appropriate that the social media-shy luxury label would tap into the old school medium of radio.

Admittedly, it'd be funny for a luxury label to partner with more of a morning zoo-type show ("Be the tenth caller, get a free Padded Cassette!") but NTS is definitely the right venue for a brand with Bottega's refined rep.

The first Bottega Radio show was held on April 7 and will continue to go down every subsequent month this year, streaming free on NTS' site and Bottega Veneta's app.

Bottega's NTS debut launched with a West End party — you really had to be there but even if you weren't, you can still stream the first episode of Bottega Radio, which saw Tim Zha (better known as Organ Tapes) and Como La Flor host Jazmin curating a mix of Latin rhythm, atmospheric ambience, and subdued electronica.

Expect future Bottega Radio shows to bring in a similarly thoughtful guest hosts who reflect the house's quietly elevated aesthetic, equal parts contemporary and classic.

The next best thing to being in a Bottega store: making your apartment sound like one.