Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The World's Coolest Radio Station Is Now Co-Signed By Bottega

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture

Let it not be said that Bottega Veneta doesn't appreciate the arts. Having already brought back BUTT and its historic Andy Warhol campaign, the Italian luxury house has aligned with London media platform NTS for its very won radio show.

NTS is the station of choice for tastemaking heads like Virgil Abloh, Carhartt WIP, and Slam Jam, with its armada of cutting-edge selectors informing the station's reputation as a high-brow cult fave.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Perfect territory for Bottega, then. Doubly appropriate that the social media-shy luxury label would tap into the old school medium of radio.

Admittedly, it'd be funny for a luxury label to partner with more of a morning zoo-type show ("Be the tenth caller, get a free Padded Cassette!") but NTS is definitely the right venue for a brand with Bottega's refined rep.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Soundcloud track.

The first Bottega Radio show was held on April 7 and will continue to go down every subsequent month this year, streaming free on NTS' site and Bottega Veneta's app.

Bottega's NTS debut launched with a West End party — you really had to be there but even if you weren't, you can still stream the first episode of Bottega Radio, which saw Tim Zha (better known as Organ Tapes) and Como La Flor host Jazmin curating a mix of Latin rhythm, atmospheric ambience, and subdued electronica.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Expect future Bottega Radio shows to bring in a similarly thoughtful guest hosts who reflect the house's quietly elevated aesthetic, equal parts contemporary and classic.

The next best thing to being in a Bottega store: making your apartment sound like one.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Y-3Classic Sport Uniform Coach Jacket Black
$315.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Y-3Cordura Waist Bag Black
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Y-3Crossbody Sling Bag Black
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Bottega Veneta Puts the "Hand" in Handcrafted
  • Cannes Is Warm but Blacked-Out Calvin Klein Is Hot
  • $8,800 Flowers Bloom In Bottega Veneta's Leather Garden
  • Even Merrell’s Hiking Clog Wears Woven a Bottega Weave
  • Bottega Vans-neta: In Beautifully Woven Leather, Skate Shoes Go Quiet Luxury
What To Read Next
  • Jack Harlow's Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Super Slick Soccer Shoe
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now